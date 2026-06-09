Which Seattle Mariners are Projected to Play in the All-Star Game?

With the All-Star game approaching, fans wonder which Seattle Mariners will represent the American League in the Summer Classic. Jim Bowden of the Athletic released his predictions of players who will make the All-Star teams. For the Seattle Mariners, he expects three players to make the roster with one of them named as a starter. Those three are Randy Arozarena (who Bowden suspects will be a starter), Julio Rodríguez, and Emerson Hancock.

Arozarena seems like the clear option for the Mariners to make the All-Star Game. He leads the Seattle Mariners in fWAR at 2.2, which ranks 29th among all qualified batters in the MLB. Arozarena bats .293/.381/.447 with 6 home runs and 18 stolen bases.

Bowden says, “Arozarena is a two-time All-Star already and he’s on pace for the best season of his career, so he is likely heading to his third Midsummer Classic this July.”

Julio Rodríguez Enjoys the Best Start of His Career

While Rodríguez’s starts to the MLB season usually are slow, 2026 proves a welcome change for the Mariners cornerstone player. He currently bats .258/.316/.457 with 13 home runs and 9 stolen bases. For his career, Rodríguez typically bats .260/.319/.424 with an average of 13.2 home runs. With a few weeks left until the All-Star break, he should clearly surpass those totals.

Despite a poor start statistically on defense for his standards, Rodríguez’s fWAR is still 1.4. It should also be said that defensive metrics have their flaws. If Rodríguez’s defense can turn around, 2026 could still be his best season in the MLB. His second halves have been historically good. For his career after the All-Star break, Rodríguez bats .297/.351/.552 with an average of 14.75 home runs.

Bowden says, “Rodríguez has 13 homers and a 121 OPS+ while playing elite defense in center field.”

Rodríguez’s reputation in the MLB is obviously incredibly high given the first few years of his career. It makes sense why he would be selected as a bench option for the American League All-Star team.

Emerson Hancock Deserves All-Star Honors for Seattle Mariners

Before the 2026 season, Hancock’s status in the Mariners roster was a massive question mark. While once a top prospect, his shine had faded after multiple seasons of suboptimal play (-0.3 fWAR in his first three years in the MLB). However, the Mariners selected Hancock to make the Opening Day rotation once Bryce Miller hit the injured list in Spring Training.

The results have been incredible as Hancock pitches with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75.2 innings across 13 starts. The Mariners own an excellent rotation of starting pitchers, all of whom have made the All-Star game previously outside of Miller. The fact that Hancock likely makes the All-Star team over any of those players has to give the Mariners plenty of hope for his career moving forward.

Bowden says, “Most of the Mariners’ starting rotation is All-Star worthy, but probably only one will make this year’s team. I went with Hancock because he’s having the best year of the group.”