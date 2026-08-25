Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Speculated As Option For New York Yankees

With Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena entering free agency in 2027, speculation arises that the New York Yankees could look to sign him as a long term replacement for Giancarlo Stanton. Arozarena is set to receive a massive payday on the open market as he has had the best year of his Major League career. So far in 2026, he bats .274/.371/.465 with 20 home runs and stolen bases, compiling 3.9 fWAR. That would be the highest fWAR total on the Seattle Mariners. Not to mention, Arozarena has had six straight 20/20 seasons.

It seems unlikely despite his excellent season that the Seattle Mariners will extend Arozarena due to the high cost for his services. Given the recent free agent market, Arozarena could command a salary well north of $30 million a year. However, perhaps there will be some contingencies regarding his age in any contract. For 2027, Arozarena begins Opening Day at 32 years old. The Mariners will assuredly extend him a qualifying offer, which he will certainly decline. If he does, the Mariners will receive a compensatory pick they can use or trade.

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena a Potential Option for the New York Yankees

In 2024, the Seattle Mariners traded prospects Aidan Smith and Brody Hopkins to the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Arozarena. Through almost two-and-a-half seasons with the Mariners, Arozarena has compiled 7.7 fWAR by being one of the most consistent players in the lineup. This season, with the Mariners struggling mightily at the plate, Arozarena has been the only consistent bat throughout the season.

A great argument can be made for the Mariners to keep Arozarena by reaching his salary demands. The Mariners have a reputation as a cheap organization, but a commitment to Arozarena would signal to fans that they want to keep one of their best players in Seattle. T-Mobile is the most pitcher friendly ballpark in the MLB, so someone that has predictable success in Seattle is a player worth keeping. The only reason not to is so the Mariners can have enough funds to keep starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo on long term extensions.

The Seattle Mariners Gamble With Their Offense If They Let Him Walk

If Arozarena heads to the New York Yankees or elsewhere, the Mariners put a lot of pressure on their current star players to be productive. As Mariners fans have seen this season, the lack of consistency throughout the lineup punished the organization’s record. Without Arozarena, the Mariners would not be in a great position to even make the playoffs.

A repeat of the 2026 offense in 2027 without Arozarena in the lineup could spell doom for the Mariners short term chances at contention. However, it remains a significant salary to commit to a player entering his mid-30s. The Mariners need to play their cards right, but at the end of the day, it comes back to how much ownership wants to invest in this franchise winning a World Series.