Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Edge Revealed by MLB Insider

With the Seattle Mariners surging, MLB insiders now look towards to the trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeff Passan appeared on 710 ESPN’s Brock and Salk radio show to discuss the upcoming moves. Passan detailed the Mariners’ greatest edge in looking to how to improve their roster.

He said, “We know the vagaries of pitching, and we know what looks good right now, you might be missing one or two or, heaven forbid, more of those guys [with injuries] by the time [the trade deadline] comes around. But what the Mariners do have is depth now, and what that depth allows them is to not overpay at the trade deadline for pitching like so many other teams are bound to do.”

The Mariners rotation continues to be a massive strength for the roster. With six starters in the major league rotation, they have a unique strength compared to other MLB franchises. While many teams will look to add to the rotation, the Mariners probably will not feel the need.

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Focus Should be on the Bullpen and Lineup

Passan also noted that the Mariners probably should look at adding to the bullpen at the trade deadline. Also, he said the Mariners need to decide which starting arms play better out of the bullpen.

Passan said, “The Mariners, they might go out and get a reliever and probably should, frankly. But in terms of starting depth, they are not only set, but they have to figure out between now and then which of these arms is gonna play as a power arm out of the bullpen, and which of them are more likely to be in the rotation.”

Another factor to consider are prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan. Both players look to be MLB ready. However, with no clear spot on the Major League roster, they probably will come up as bullpen arms for the playoffs.

The Mariners have unbelievable pitching depth. They should feel fantastic as they look to make their first World Series in franchise history.

Seattle Mariners Areas of Need

The Mariners lack many needs as their roster currently stands. With Cal Raleigh and Brendan Donovan out, the team continues to win ball games. They’re on an eight game win streak and have revitalized their World Series hopes. After a slow start to the season, the Mariners appear to finally be hitting their stride.

Where the Mariners have struggled though is against left handed pitching. They rank 27th in wRC+ against left handed pitchers so far in 2026. A major factor with that relates to the struggles of Rob Refsnyder. However, the lack of production from Raleigh and Donovan also factors into that. Perhaps the Mariners could target another right handed bat who either plays catcher or has defensive versatility.