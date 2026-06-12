Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Betting Experts Make Predictions Ahead of the Series Opener

With the Seattle Mariners about the face the Washington Nationals on Friday, betting experts make their predictions. The Seattle Mariners are currently a -145 (implied probability 59.2%) favorite against the Washington Nationals.

Eric Rosales of SportsBettingDime thinks the Mariners should win this game with Bryce Miller’s recent pitching form. Over his last 10 starts, Miller pitches with a 1.33 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. His FIP is 2.47, showcasing his elite ability.

For the Nationals, Zack Littell takes the mound. Against a power-based offense like the Mariners, there is potential of runs scoring early and often. Littell has struggled this season, pitching with a 5.44 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 64.1 innings. His advanced metrics are not so kind either with a 5.95 WHIP.

Rosales says, “Given the massive gap on the mound, backing the M’s is my primary recommendation.”

Seattle Mariners Vs. Washington Nationals A Battle of Great Pitching Vs. Great Offense

However, the Nationals could keep this game close with how hot their bats have been. Keagan Smith of Draftkings Network released his pick of Nationals +1.5 on the run line prior to Friday’s game.

Smith said, “This should make for a very interesting game given the quality of pitching on both sides. The Mariners’ offense is a smidge inconsistent but still plenty hot over the last couple of weeks with a .777 OPS over that span. They have great arms set to throw today as well, especially if Miller’s excellent run of form continues. While the Nationals’ own pitching staff leaves much to be desired, we’re still talking about one of the best offenses in baseball. Can they get enough going with their bats to hang around in this game? I think so, though it may have to come via the long ball if Seattle doesn’t allow a ton of baserunners. I do think this ends up a close game though, so I’m cool with getting Washington to cover the run line today.”

Fangraphs ranks the Nationals offense fourth overall in offensive production so far in the 2026 season. Their lineup is full of power and speed. Six players have at least eight home runs and five players have at least six stolen bases.

Other Predictions of Note for Friday’s Game

Rosales posted some other predictions along with the Mariners winning against the Nationals. He thinks both Miller and Julio Rodríguez should succeed in Friday’s game.

For Miller to reach over 4.5 strikeouts, Rosales wrote, “Sporting an elite 10.23 K/9 rate, Miller projects to hover around six punchouts. Facing a lineup that has accumulated 571 total strikeouts this season, Miller should easily eclipse this threshold.”

That tracks with what we’ve seen from Miller since he’s returned from the injured list over a month ago now.

For Rodríguez, Rosales thinks he should get a hit against the Nationals: “Although he has struggled historically against Littell, Rodríguez remains the definitive engine of the Mariners’ offense. Backing him for a simple base hit avoids the heavy juice attached to his total bases or home run markets.”