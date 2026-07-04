Seattle Mariners Welcome USMNT Ahead of World Cup Round of 16

The Seattle Mariners are joining in on the excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the U.S. Men’s National Team arrives in the Pacific Northwest ahead of its Round of 16 matchup against Belgium. Before taking the pitch on Monday, July 6 at Seattle Stadium, members of the national team are making a stop at T-Mobile Park to enjoy America’s pastime.

Mariners Welcome USMNT With First Pitch Ceremony

The Mariners are opening their series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night with some unexpected special guests, members of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Leading the festivities will be USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino. He is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Prior to the event, Pochettino was spotted practicing his throwing skills. It seems as if the coach is hoping to impress Seattle and Mariners fans with his opening throw. He wasn’t the only one warming up. Other members of USMNT were captured getting in on the throwing action ahead of the ceremony.

The ceremonial first pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2026. It comes just days before USMNT will take on Belgium in the Round of 16 at Seattle Stadium.

Pochettino has been the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team since August 2024 and has guided the team into the knockout stage of the World Cup. With the team’s biggest match of the tournament just ahead, the visit to T-Mobile Park gives players and staff the opportunity to enjoy another major sporting event while experiencing Seattle’s electric sports atmosphere.

USMNT Jokes About First Pitch

Before the ceremonial first pitch, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams spoke with Fox Sports and couldn’t resist teasing his coach when asked how he expected Pochettino to perform on the mound.

“I don’t want to say too much,” Adams said with a laugh. “I don’t think baseball is a popular sport in Argentina, so we’re going to see.”

Adams’ lighthearted comment referenced Pochettino’s Argentine roots and drew laughs during the interview. While the soccer manager has spent plenty of time on pitches, throwing a baseball in front of thousands of fans is likely a unique challenge.

Whether Pochettino delivers a perfect strike or barely gets the ball across home plate, the moment is sure to be memorable. Lately, Seattle sports have seen a huge rise in popularity, thanks to the Mariners 2025 postseason success and the Seahawks Super Bowl win.

World Cup Match on Monday

The U.S. Men’s National Team arrived in Seattle on Thursday to begin preparing for its Round of 16 match against Belgium. The knockout match is scheduled for Monday, July 6, at Seattle Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. A victory would send the United States into the World Cup quarterfinals.

Seattle’s role as a tournament host has seen the city welcome fans from around the world as they celebrate soccer. The Mariners’ invitation to the USMNT is another showing of Seattle’s sports community coming together during one of the biggest sporting events.

For one evening, baseball and soccer will share the spotlight before the United States turns its attention to Monday’s win-or-go-home match against Belgium.