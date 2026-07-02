How Malik Tillman Scored USA’s 2nd Goal After Stjepan Radeljić Foul to Seal Game

Malik Tillman buried a curling free kick past Bosnia and Herzegovina’s goalkeeper in the 82nd minute Wednesday, stretching the United States’ World Cup lead to 2-0 and pushing the Americans to the brink of the round of 16.

The goal arrived with the U.S. already playing a man down, forced to protect a slim lead after a Folarin Balogun red card threatened to unravel the night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Malik Tillman’s Free Kick Doubles the United States’ Lead

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Stjepan Radeljić drew the yellow card that set up the goal, fouling Sergiño Dest at the edge of the penalty area in the 80th minute, according to CNN’s live match updates from Santa Clara. Tillman stepped over the ball and curled his shot around the defensive wall and into the near post two minutes later.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s goalkeeper got a hand on the shot but could not keep it out, according to NBC News. The goal gave the U.S. its first multi-goal cushion of the knockout round and left Bosnia and Herzegovina needing two goals in the final stretch just to force extra time.

Folarin Balogun opened the scoring in the first half, capitalizing on a deflected pass from Tillman that a Bosnia and Herzegovina defender inadvertently redirected into his path. Balogun slowed his run under pressure, gathered the loose ball and slotted it past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj for a 1-0 lead. It was Balogun’s third goal of the tournament, according to FOX Sports.

Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Left the United States Shorthanded

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Balogun did not finish the match. Referee Raphael Claus issued him a straight red card in the 64th minute for a dangerous tackle on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović, according to FOX Sports’ report on the ejection. The U.S. played the final half-hour a man short, the disadvantage still in effect when Radeljić’s foul gifted Tillman his free kick.

Christian Pulisic thought he had restored some breathing room in the 78th minute, poking a Weston McKennie pass past the goalkeeper, but the goal was waved off for offside. It marked the second U.S. goal overturned on the night, following an earlier Balogun strike ruled out for the same reason.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s First Knockout Appearance Falls Short Late

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Bosnia and Herzegovina, appearing in its first World Cup knockout match in national team history after finishing third in group play, kept all 11 players on the field and turned to substitutes Haris Tabaković and Amar Memić in a late push for a goal. Captain Edin Džeko had been withdrawn earlier in the second half with an injury.

The stakes were steep entering Wednesday. The Americans had not beaten a European opponent in World Cup knockout play, and their only knockout-round win of any kind since 1930 came against Mexico in 2002, according to NBC News. Coach Mauricio Pochettino had opened his pre-match press conference by apologizing for a curt tone following a 3-2 group-stage loss to Turkey, the Americans’ lone defeat before the knockout round.

A win sends the U.S. to the round of 16 against Belgium, which advanced past Senegal in extra time in Seattle earlier Wednesday. That match is scheduled for Monday night, giving the Americans a short turnaround to regroup and figure out how to replace Balogun, who will serve a one-match suspension for the red card.