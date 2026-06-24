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Mariners Trade Reality May Surprise Fans Before Deadline

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Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game One
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before game one of the Division Series against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners find themselves in an unusual position as the trade deadline approaches.

For years, conversations surrounding Seattle centered around finding another middle-of-the-order bat or adding a major piece to help end the club’s postseason drought. This year, however, the situation appears much different.

Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports recently highlighted several buy-low trade candidates who could fit the Mariners, while Brady Farkas of Mariners Roundtable argued that Seattle’s roster may simply not have many glaring holes to address.

Those two viewpoints actually complement each other.

The Mariners may not need a blockbuster. They may simply need to strengthen the edges of their roster.

Seattle entered this week leading the AL West despite dealing with injuries to Matt Brash, Brendan Donovan, Carlos Vargas, Randy Arozarena, and several others throughout the first half. Last season, the front office aggressively added Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez before the club’s postseason run, but this year’s roster presents a different challenge.

As Farkas noted, the Mariners are not replacing Cal Raleigh. They are not moving on from Julio Rodríguez or Randy Arozarena. The organization remains committed to young infielders Cole Young and Colt Emerson, while Josh Naylor has solidified first base.

That leaves only a few realistic areas for improvement.

Bullpen Help Still Makes Sense

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 05: Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after missing a save during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

The bullpen remains the most obvious need.

Matt Brash’s injury has forced Seattle to rely on less-experienced arms in high-leverage situations, and Andrés Muñoz has shown some inconsistency despite still possessing elite stuff.

One under-the-radar name mentioned by Seattle Sports is Giants reliever Ryan Walker.

The Washington native has struggled over the past two seasons after a dominant 2024 campaign, but his recent performances since returning to the majors have shown encouraging signs. Walker represents exactly the type of pitcher Seattle has successfully developed in recent years.

Given the organization’s reputation for maximizing pitchers, a change of scenery could benefit both player and club.

Right-Handed Bats Could Quietly Improve the Lineup

Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 19: Caleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

Seattle’s struggles against left-handed pitching have also become increasingly noticeable.

The lineup remains heavily left-handed, and that weakness resurfaced during the recent series against Boston. Stecker identified Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin as a possible fit.

Durbin may not generate headlines, but his right-handed bat, defensive versatility, and career success against left-handed pitching address specific needs. His strong series at T-Mobile Park only reinforced the idea that he could fit Seattle’s roster.

Another intriguing possibility is Mets infielder Mark Vientos. The former breakout slugger has struggled this season, but his right-handed power remains appealing for a lineup that occasionally lacks balance.

Ultimately, the Mariners may not need a dramatic trade deadline.

Brash, Vargas, and Donovan are all expected back during the second half, effectively giving Seattle internal reinforcements. That reality likely limits Jerry Dipoto’s urgency to make a major splash.

Instead, Seattle could once again rely on the approach that has often defined Dipoto’s tenure: identify undervalued players, improve the margins of the roster, and trust that small upgrades can produce significant results when October arrives.

Alvin Garcia Born in Puerto Rico, Alvin Garcia is a sports writer for Heavy.com who focuses on MLB. More about Alvin Garcia

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Mariners Trade Reality May Surprise Fans Before Deadline

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