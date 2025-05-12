Cardinals Weighing Blockbuster Trades Ahead of 2025 MLB Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are facing their most consequential trade deadline in years.

They aren’t out of the race — at least not yet. A recent surge has kept them in the mix, but as Buster Olney of ESPN notes, the front office is signaling caution. With President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak entering the final months of his tenure, the 2025 deadline could be his last big swing—or his final quiet exit.

And the decisions ahead are massive.

Pitching Chips: Fedde & Gray

If the Cardinals decide to sell, the most obvious assets are on the mound. Back from a stint in Korea, Erick Fedde has been a stabilizing presence in the rotation. With a 3.86 ERA, solid command, and a low financial commitment, Fedde is precisely the kind of mid-rotation arm contenders want, especially in a year when the pitching market is brutally thin.

Then there’s Sonny Gray, the three-time All-Star who signed a backloaded deal with St. Louis. His $35 million owed in 2026 could scare off some buyers, but his track record is strong, and the league knows what he brings in a postseason setting.

Still, moving either pitcher sends a signal: we’re punting — or at least retooling.

The Cardinals aren’t traditionally sellers. But this isn’t a traditional season.

The Arenado Question

Then there’s the elephant in the room: Nolan Arenado.

A few months ago, he used his no-trade clause to block a deal to the Astros. But circumstances have shifted. Injuries have slowed his production. The Cardinals are treading water. And Arenado’s contract, while expensive, is no longer unmovable.

He’s owed around $24 million for the rest of 2025, $27 million in 2026 (with $5 million covered by the Rockies), and $15 million in 2027. That’s a hefty sum, but it could be worth it for a club desperate for a third baseman.

“Conditions are emerging to foster this possibility,” Olney wrote, “if Arenado waives his no-trade clause and the Cardinals are willing to deal him.”

The Yankees, Dodgers, and Cubs all have third base questions. The Yankees will soon test DJ LeMahieu again. The Dodgers are still waiting on Max Muncy. The Cubs haven’t found an answer. Arenado, a defensive wizard and postseason-tested veteran, could change the picture for any of them.

Mozeliak’s Last Call?

This situation is also about legacy. Mozeliak built the 2011 championship roster and sustained a decade of playoff relevance. But the past two seasons have been rocky, and 2025 hasn’t brought a complete turnaround.

If this is his last trade deadline, does he make a bold move or keep things stable for the next front office regime?

Trading Fedde or Gray is one level of change. Dealing Arenado is a franchise-altering pivot. And if the Cardinals entertain that idea, they’ll likely want to move fast. The market for quality infielders is always tight, and Arenado’s defense alone raises his value in October.

Cardinals Are One Foot In, One Foot Out

The Cardinals are stuck between buying and selling; doing nothing might be the worst option.

They have enough talent to hang around, but not enough to threaten the NL’s elite. Holding onto everyone risks wasting valuable trade leverage. Going all-in on a teardown risks backlash, especially with some interesting talent still in the picture.

But this deadline isn’t just about 2025. It’s about the next three seasons, the next generation of Cardinals, and possibly the next architect behind the scenes.

And as Olney notes, “it’s something worth considering.”