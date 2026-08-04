Alec Burleson ‘Relieved’ Remaining With Cardinals After Deadline

Alec Burleson’s name floated around in the waning hours of Monday’s trade deadline, but ultimately he remained with the St. Louis Cardinals. He rewarded the Cardinals with a three-home-run night, the first of his career.

When asked by Cardinals TV reporter Dani Wexelman postgame about his feelings once the deadline passed, relief was the theme. “I was relieved,” Burleson said. “You know, it is nice to be here, and I love St. Louis.”

Alec Burleson’s Late Surge On Trade Boards

Burleson’s name was late to the trade-report party on Monday, coming from a morning report by MLB Insider Jon Morosi. “Alec Burleson is one of the most popular controllable bats on the trade market,” Morosi reported.

Nothing would ultimately come of his popularity on the market, but it was not without efforts on the day.

With just over three hours remaining before the deadline, the St. Louis first baseman was drawing interest from the San Diego Padres. MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported that the Padres were in the market for a left-handed bat, and Burleson and Lars Nootbaar were two of the potential targets.

Shortly after that report, the Cardinals lineup that evening was posted with both Nootbaar and Burleson in the middle of it. Nootbaar would ultimately be sent to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Burleson would remain with the Cardinals.

Alec Burleson’s Historic Night

After the deadline passed, there was a wave of relief over the Cardinals’ first baseman, as he remained in New York. Burleson is loving hitting in the Big Apple this season. He entered Monday night’s contest with four home runs in three games in New York City.

The Cardinals lefty slugger rewarded their faith early. Burleson sent a two-run home run in the first inning of the game against the New York Yankees.

He would not stop there, as in his third at-bat he would send another two-run blast out to right field. That would push the Cardinals’ lead to six before the Yankees clawed back in the seventh.

After the Cardinals would allow two crooked numbers in three innings, surrendering the lead to New York, they punched back. A seven-run eighth reclaimed the lead for St. Louis, and the exclamation point was Burleson’s third two-run home run of the night.

His final home run was the longest. A towering 418-foot blast into the second deck of Yankee Stadium. The final run of the night came off the bat of the man who put the first one on the scoreboard. Burleson bookended the scoring and set the tone for the Cardinals following a stressful day in the clubhouse.