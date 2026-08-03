Cardinals Lefty Hitters In Lineup With Rumors Swirling

The St. Louis Cardinals have not moved any of their hitters this trade deadline, and just one move on the day, sending Dustin May and Jojo Romero to the Millwaukee Brewers. Although reports of interest in both Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson are ramping up as the deadline closes in, both are in the lineup tonight for St. Louis.

Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar strong campaigns

Burleson and Nootbaar are slotted in the heart of the Cardinals lineup as they take on the New York Yankees tonight in the Bronx.

Burleson has a 127 OPS+ this season and has been an average defender at first base. Entering the season Burleson was shifting from the outfield to a full time first baseman with the Cardinals. He has filled that role well, continuing to build upon his Silver Slugger winning season last year. Three home runs shy of the number he hit last year and six away from tying his single season high at 21. Not only has the power remained but the average has as well, hitting .294 in the heart of the Cardinals lineup all year long.

Nootbaar on the other hand missed time recovering from bilateral heel surgery in the offseason. Tim Britton of the Athletic believed that Nootbaar would have been moved in the winter. Nootbaar has never put together a full season at the top of his ability, always the statcast darling but the stats have not always shown it.

This is not an indictment of the Cardinals plans but the pair are in the announced lineup.

San Diego Padres Showing Late Interest

With only a couple of hours remaining before the trade deadline, the San Diego Padres are showing some late interest in the pair of left handed hitters. Jon Heyman reported that the Padres are in search of a left handed bat. Nootbaar and Burleson were directly named in the report.

The Cardinals have noted that everyone is available on their roster, but when the Houston Astros had reached out Chandler Rome of the Athletic reported the ask was “astronomical.” The deal for Burleson could come at a higher price with the performance bump and an extra year of control.

Burleson has been perceived as a part of the Cardinals core for the future, but when the price is right a tough decision will have to be made. With only a couple of hours remaining to strike a deal, the clock is ticking on the Padres to come to Chaim Bloom with an offer and put the ball in his court.