Cardinals Calling Up Superstar 23-year-old Amidst Cubs Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are promoting outfielder Joshua Baez, the organization’s number three prospect (via MLB Pipeline), per Mike Rodriguez.

Rodriguez posted on X: “According to my sources, the Dominican gardener Joshua Báez was called up to the Major Leagues by the St. Louis Cardinals. Báez has tallied 34 HR and 90 RBI this season in the Minor Leagues. The Cardinals’ #3 prospect. #Cardenales #JoshuaBaez #MLB.”

Baez, 23, has been outstanding this season. He holds a .901 OPS through 103 games at the Triple-A level. Additionally, he can steal bases, hit for ridiculous amounts of power, and plays solid outfield defense. He should provide fans with a fun brand of baseball to behold.

The Cardinals are in the midst of a game against their arch-rival Chicago Cubs and have been shut down on offense all afternoon. Hopefully, for the Redbirds’ sake, Baez can provide the thump they’ve been without all season long.

This is the first of the Cardinals’ many position player prospects who are in the upper levels to make his way to The Show. POBO Chaim Bloom has put together a system that was recently ranked second in the league by Baseball America, and Baez is a major part of that.

Fans are going nuts over the news, as they’ve been waiting on Baez for a while.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Promoting Joshua Baez

Here’s what people are saying:

Underdog MLB: “Joshua Báez to be called up by the Cardinals, per @mikedeportes.”

Milb Central: “The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up Joshua Báez to the majors, per @mikedeportes.”

Kirk Snyder: “Joshua Baez 2026 Stats at AAA 461 PA .256 AVG .328 OBP .573 SLG .901 OPS 34 HR 90 RBI 79 R 21 SB 37 BB 136 K.”

Jim Bowden: “Cardinals finally promote top OF power prospect Joshua Baez 34 HR 90 RBI this year in minors.”

Welcome to the Lab: “Immediate add everywhere for Joshua Baez, who just got called up! No, do not drop your 3rd round pick for him. But he needs to be on a roster, and will be on a roster in your league if you don’t snag him. Fun time to be a Cardinals fan right now!”

Tobey Schulman: “IT’S JOSHUA BÁEZ TIME IN ST. LOUIS! One of the most powerful bats in MiLB finally gets his call. He’s hit 34 HR this season, with a .317 ISO, and 121 wRC+.”

Matt T: “Baez is 100% getting called up this weekend. Don’t trust stupid reports about it being right now, in the middle of an actual Cardinals game.”

dahl: “Joshua Báez is one of 3 players 23 or younger with a .850 OPS, 30+ homers, and 20+ steals in Triple-A since at least 2006. The others: Joc Pederson (2014) Kyle Tucker (2019) Base auto sells for about $95.”

Rob Silver: “If you average Steamer600 and OOPSY Peak, you’ll find 6 players projected for 25 HRs and 25 SBs per 600 plate appearances Joshua Baez is one of them 790 plate appearances in AA and AAA: 50 HRs, 55 SBs Maybe he strikes out too much and isn’t ready. Let’s find out.”

Zack: “Joshua Baez is a super aggressive slugger that has hit 34 homer this season. Has some contact concerns, hits the ball incredible hard (115.4 mph max EV), and truly dominated 95+ mph pitches.”