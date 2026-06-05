Cardinals Deadline Concept Sends Breakout Closer to Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals have played a lot better than expected this season. Despite shipping out several veterans via trade in the offseason, they are still 32-28 and in wild card position as the month of June continues.

Still, the most likely path for the Cardinals at the trade deadline seems to be selling. They have two pitchers, Dustin May and JoJo Romero on expiring contracts. But there is another pitcher that could be an interesting trade piece.

Closer Riley O’Brien has struggled a little bit recently, but still has respectable numbers. Beyond that, he has four years of club control remaining, so if the Cardinals do trade him, they could bring back a few good prospects for him.

Jeff Passan of ESPN noted that the Los Angeles Dodgers could be an interesting fit for him at the deadline if they do not land Tarik Skubal.

When given the opportunity to acquire the best players in baseball, Los Angeles does not hesitate,” Passan wrote. “Paying a premium price for a short-term contract goes against how they prefer to operate, but the Dodgers have built such a good farm system — and one that, heavy on controllable arms and dynamic outfielders, matches up perfectly with Detroit’s needs — that it makes too much sense for them not to be involved in the discussions.

“It ends up one of two places: They get the best pitcher in the world, or they drive up the price for others already struggling to keep up with them. And if the latter is the outcome, using a player or two to get O’Brien as insurance for injured closer Edwin Díaz — and having him be the long-term replacement for Blake Treinen, with a filthy sinker-slider combination — is a worthwhile pivot.”

Cardinals Could Cash in on O’Brien

O’Brien, 31, became the Cardinals full-time closer late last season. So far this season, he has recorded 15 saves in 27 appearances and gone 3-3 with a 3.95 ERA.

While he has struggled a little bit lately, the fact that he has four years left of club control could be good news for the Cardinals as they try to set themselves up for the future. 2026 is not the year for the Cardinals to go all-in at the deadline and make a big push for the postseason, even if they are in the mix.

They need prospects, and the best way to do that is to sell, and O’Brien could bring back a strong return, especially from the Dodgers, who have one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball.

O’Brien May Be Cardinals’ Best Trade Chip

Despite some recent struggles, there is reason to believe that O’Brien could be a valuable trade chip for the Cardinals. He can touch 100 mph with his fastball and has a good sinker-slider combination, as Passan points out.

That pitch mix and velocity could prompt teams like the Dodgers to potentially overpay for him and give the Cardinals the haul that they will be looking for. It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals entertain the idea.