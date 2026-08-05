Cardinals Jordan Walker Day To Day After Late Scratch Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals got a scare just an hour before first pitch. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Jordan Walker was scratched from the lineup with right knee inflammation. Goold would report after the game that Walker is considered “day to day.” The good news for one of baseball’s emerging stars is that the Cardinals are planning to have him in the lineup on Wednesday.

Jordan Walker Second Half Slump

The Home Run Derby affects hitters, as people say, and Walker has not followed up on his scorching first half. Since the All-Star Break, homerless in 18 games he is slashing .240/.288/.290.

Walker tantalizingly won the derby; it felt like a breakout and an announcement of his arrival. Since then, he has struggled; the Cardinals moved him into the number two spot in the lineup for the rescheduled game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Since moving into the second slot, Walker has slightly improved his second-half stats but has yet to break free and return to terrorizing opposing pitching. He exploded onto the scene to start the year and went through phases where his power reduced, but it always came back.

Walker is not the only member of the Cardinals’ offense that has struggled since the All-Star Game. The Cardinals have scored 67 runs in the second half in 19 games. Without the offense clicking, the Cardinals’ pitching staff has needed to do everything right to keep them in the game, hoping for a breakthrough.

St. Louis Cardinals Pushing Toward The Future

The Cardinals were an outstanding story to begin the year. The scrappy underdog that was doubted all offseason. The team got as high as nine games above .500 and didn’t fall below .500 until July 28 in a loss to the Chicago Cubs.

No matter the finish this season, President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom has the right to be encouraged by his group this season. Not only had the team exceeded expectations, but the breakout of Walker and the arrival of JJ Wetherholt. Bloom made the tough decision to send Lars Nootbaar away at the deadline, as well as Jojo Romero and Dustin May. In return, he fortified the farm system and is preparing the organization for a fruitful future.

The Cardinals waited their turn on deadline day. Making their two trades later in the day, they added four new names to their top 30 on MLB Pipeline. The biggest fish was Alexander Frias, the Cardinals’ new No. 4 prospect.

This season was never supposed to be a contending year, and Bloom knew that. The long-term vision is more important to the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations than a short-term gain. Walker’s breakout was a nice surprise after three tumultuous seasons and will help Bloom build the team in his vision.