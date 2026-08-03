MLB Trade: Cardinals Sending Dustin May, JoJo Romero to NL Central Rival in Shocking Move

Breaking news across Major League Baseball as the St. Louis Cardinals are making a shocking move to trade Dustin May and JoJo Romero to their NL Central rival, the Milwaukee Brewers.

This is a clear sign that the Cardinals are selling, and with a 55-57 record, St. Louis must feel like it doesn’t have enough in the tank to compete with the other NL Central clubs (Brewers, Cubs), and even the other NL teams in the Wild Card race.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal wrote: “Brewers acquiring RHP Dustin May and LH reliever Jo Jo Romero from Cardinals, source tells me and @WillSammon”

Here is the return for the Cardinals, per @AdamMcCalvy: Alexander Frias, Josiah Ragsdale

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Dustin May, JoJo Romero Headed to Milwaukee Brewers

Another fascinating trade takes place across Major League Baseball. This time, it’s the Brewers pulling off a shocking trade to acquire SP Dustin May and LHP JoJo Romero.

Dustin May was considered a top trade candidate to move this cycle, and the same can be said about JoJo Romero, but the shocking part is St. Louis being willing to send both players to the Brewers, who are currently in first place and look like formidable NL contenders to the Dodgers and Braves.

The return is unclear at this moment, but this story will be updated once those details come in.

Dustin May’s 2026 stats: 21 starts, 109 IP, 106 strikeouts, 4.38 ERA, 3.14 FIP, WHIP: 1.284.

That FIP # suggests that May has been a bit unlucky this season with balls put in play, but his strikeout numbers and walk rate this season are among the best marks of his career. He’s also approaching a career-high in innings pitched, which he set last season with the Dodgers and Cardinals.

JoJo Romero’s 2026 stats: 3.35 ERA, 43 IP, 43 SO, WHIP: 1.302, ERA+: 119.

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