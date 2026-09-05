Cardinals Jordan Walker Reaches Milestone During Breakout Year

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has broken out this season and has hit the century mark for RBIs. In the Cardinals’ Friday contest with the Colorado Rockies, Walker hit a sacrifice fly to reach 100 RBIs for the season.

Walker joins teammate Alec Burleson with 100 RBIs this season. The duo is the first pair of Cardinals hitters to have 100 RBIs in a season together since Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt achieved the feat in 2022.

Goldschmidt won the MVP back in 2022, and Arenado finished third, while Walker is not in the front running for the award; he could win a different one this season.

Jordan Walker’s Case For Comeback Player Of The Year

Walker’s career was off to a rough start, with fans even calling for the team to move on from the former top prospect.

The doubters were put to rest this season, as Walker broke out in a big way for St. Louis. Walker hit 22 home runs in the first have and his season total is up to 28. The Cardinals outfielder also won the Home Run Derby in July.

Walker is one stolen base away from a 20-20 season for St. Louis, which has not been accomplished since 2017 when Tommy Pham did it.

With all of that being said, Walker should be in the thick of it for comeback player of the year. The complete 180 of his career trajectory was unforeseen by pundits and fans, and now he is one of the Cardinals’ biggest stars.

Walker came back from purgatory with his career future, and should be considered one of the best stories and comebacks of 2026.

Jordan Walker’s Other Milestones

Already mentioned was Walker’s ability to reach the 20-20 mark, but the Cardinals outfielder has a couple of others he could easily reach soon.

With two more home runs, Walker could reach the 30-home-run mark. He has already smashed his career high. With less than a month left, he has a very strong chance to get there.

Walker has also positioned himself to reach 300 total bases before the season ends. He entered Friday’s game with 271, and with a couple of home runs to get to 30 he could easily clear that benchmark.

Walker has a big opportunity to slug over the weekend as the Cardinals are facing the Rockies for three games at Coors Field. With three games in the hitter-friendly park, he could get to the nearing benchmarks this weekend.

Next Up For The St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals are looking to make a push, and getting Walker hot at the right time should help.

After the weekend against Colorado, the Cardinals head back to California to match up with the San Francisco Giants next week. The Giants are 4-6 over their last 10 games following Friday’s loss to the New York Mets. It should be a favorable matchup for the Cardinals with the wild card race heating up.

The Cardinals then head home next weekend for the reunion of the 2006 World Series Championship team against the Chicago White Sox. Included in the festivities for the final homestand is the Cardinals Hall of Fame induction.