Cardinals Lose Coveted Trade Chip to Injury, DFA Fan Favorite Amidst D-Backs Series

The St. Louis Cardinals just went through a major roster shakeup. It involved relief pitcher JoJo Romero, catcher Yohel Pozo, and MLB journeyman Scott Blewett.

Before St. Louis’ first game back from the All-Star break, Romero was placed on the 15-day IL with appendicitis. In a corresponding move, Blewett was selected to the MLB roster, and Pozo was designated for assignment.

Blewett has played for four MLB teams; the Cardinals will be his fifth.

Pozo was a fan-favorite in St. Louis. Known for his famous home run at Wrigley Field against the archrival Chicago Cubs. Late in the game, Pozo left the building for the Cardinals to take the lead.

Romero has been the Cardinals’ go-to lefty out of the pen for years now. Ever since he was acquired from Philadelphia for Edmundo Sosa, he’s provided quality innings and a fiery mound presence.

It was expected that Romero would draw significant trade interest at the deadline. It’ll be interesting to see how St. Louis maneuvers his injury and if they still try to move him. His value will be diminished; the only question is, how much?

Cardinals fans aren’t very happy with these moves.

Social Media Reacts to Romero, Blewett, and Pozo

Here’s what people are saying:

Derrick Goold: “#stlcards placing JoJo Romero on 15-day IL due to appendicitis. Will update how he’s doing when I know. #Cardinals are purchasing the contract of Scott Blewett, per sources. He had opted out on Wednesday, but the team had the right to promote him, and now did. Yohel Pozo DFA’d for 40 spot.”

Thomas Gauvain: “Back-to-back years with a player going on the IL due to appendicitis must be a first.”

Dani Wexelman: “ST. LOUIS CARDINALS TRANSACTIONS – July 17, 2026 – LHP JoJo Romero (appendicitis) placed on the 15-day I.L., retroactive to July 14 – RHP Scott Blewett (#66) selected from Memphis (AAA) roster – Memphis C Yohel Pozo designated for assignment.”

STL Sports Central: “Ahead of the start of the 2nd half, the #STLCards have made a series of roster moves: – Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 15-day IL due to appendicitis (retro to 7/14) – Selected contract of RHP Scott Blewett – Designated C Yohel Pozo for assignment.”

Jeff Jones: “Cardinals selected Scott Blewett and put JoJo Romero on the IL with appendicitis, retroactive to July 14. Yohel Pozo DFA.”

STLToday Sports News: “With JoJo Romero ‘recovering well’ from appendicitis, lefty relief a question: Cardinals Extra.”

101 ESPN In St. Louis: “#STLCards Roster Moves: – Selected contract of RHP Scott Blewett – LHP JoJo Romero placed on 15-day IL – C Yohel Pozo designated for assignment.”

Cardinals Right Now

The St. Louis Cardinals will kick off their second half against the D-Backs, another team fighting for a Wild Card berth.

Although it’s tough to call any series in July ‘must-win,’ momentum will need to be on the Cardinals’ side to ward off selling.

Coming off one of the most electric Home Run Derbys ever, Jordan Walker will try to lead his club to a playoff berth.

It’s up to the Redbirds to prove they’re here to stay.