Cardinals Make Roster Move on 3-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are demoting Victor Scott II to Triple-A Memphis. Tamar Sher of Matrix Midwest reports.

Scott II Was Off to a Very Poor Start

Scott II, 25, is a former top prospect in St. Louis.

This season, he’s struggled to find any sense of belonging in a big league batter’s box. The left-handed-hitting outfielder has a .196 batting average, below the Mendoza line, and an OPS of .532. Good for an OPS+ of 54.

Scott II ranks among the worst hitters in Major League Baseball over the past two seasons. Although his fleet-footed antics can do work on the bases, and he mans a fantastic centerfield, the poor offense was too much for St. Louis to ignore.

No corresponding move has been announced, but it’s expected that outfielder Nathan Church will be activated off the IL to take the place of Scott II.

‘VS2,’ as he’s referred to in St. Louis, recently helped the Cardinals secure a sweep against the division rival Reds. Cincinnati fell below .500 in the series and has gone 2-13 against NL Central opponents this season.

Scott II laid down a game-changing bunt with runners on first and second, which was thrown into the outfield by the Reds’ pitcher.

Although he’s served up some fantastic moments, Scott II’s been merely that: lightning in a bottle.

Bernie Miklasz put it best when he said, “I’m wondering how much longer the #STLCards will ride with CF Victor Scott II, who has declined offensively, defensively, and in baserunning this season.”

It wasn’t too long after his questions that the Cardinals decided to make a change.

Reactions to Cardinals Roster Move

Here’s what people are saying:

Alan Rubin: “About time. Scott was given a runway. He can run. He cannot hit a breaking ball. We still need replacements at 3B, CF, and maybe LF. #1 SP, #3 SP and a bunch of bullpen help make us a contender.”

Redbird Farmhands: “Surprised on the Scott send down. Thought they may keep him for depth. Two things I know: 1. Victor Scott is going to work his ass off to get back here. High character individual. 2. CF should be more open then handing it to Church, give Torres/Fermin a shot as well.”

STL Sports Central: “Victor Scott II has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis, @tamar_sher reports. The outfielder has had a rough year, batting .196 with a .532 OPS — and a wRC+ 44% below league average. While the corresponding move is not yet known, it will likely be Nathan Church coming off of the IL #STLCards.”

Thomas Gauvain: “Victor Scott II has had the exact type of game he should have 4 times a week, and it’s awesome. Two walks, a stolen base, and a mayhem-causing bunt to score a run and get the lead. #STLCards.”

Cardinals Talk: “Victor Scott ll was just optioned back to AAA. Did not travel with the team to New York. Have to assume Nathan Church doing this today would have something to do with it.”

Dealin’ The Cards: “Victor Scott II has been optioned to Triple-A.”