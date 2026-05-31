Cardinals Make Big Roster Move Ahead of Cubs Series Finale

The St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move ahead of their series finale against the archrival Cubs. Hunter Dobbins, who was acquired in the Willson Contreras trade, has been recalled.

In a corresponding move, reliever Matt Pushard was DFA’d. He’ll make his way through waivers, and if he remains unclaimed, he will be offered back to the Marlins.

Dobbins, 26, was known for his fiery mound presence in Boston. After multiple feuds with the Yankees, adding to the historic rivalry, he built quite a reputation as a competitor.

This season, Dobbins has made only one spot start for St. Louis. In said outing, he went 4.1 innings, allowed three earned runs, and struck out four. Although it wasn’t the start Cardinals’ fans were hoping for, it’s not indicative of his real capabilities.

Dobbins has legitimate arm talent, something the Cardinals organization has been yearning for. Last season, the right-hander’s fastball averaged over 95 mph, and he did so while limiting walks. That combination has long eluded the St. Louis pitching staff.

Pushard, 28, was a Rule-5 draft selection by the Cardinals before the season. In seven innings of work, he simply hasn’t shown much promise. The right-hander sports an ERA north of five and has an ERA+ of 80. The Cardinals made a vow to fans that this season would be full of moves like this. Pushard’s struggles forced St. Louis’ hand, alongside the pedigree of Dobbins.

MLB Reacts to Cardinals Roster Moves

Here’s what people are saying:

Derrick Goold: “Hunter Dobbins is joining #stlcards. Matt Pushard will be passed through waivers, and then, if unclaimed, offered back to #Marlins. Hunter Dobbins was originally announced as Class AAA Memphis starter today. So he’s available tonight, if needed.”

Brenden Schaeffer: “Cardinals add Hunter Dobbins back to the roster, DFA Matt Pushard. We’ll see how the Cardinals use Dobbins, but innings are at a premium, and as a starter, he can conceivably provide them in whatever role the team needs.”

Redbird Farmhands: “Hunter told us back in January that he doesn’t like to be in the bullpen, and that his body doesn’t react well at all.”

Jeff Jones: “Cardinals recalled Hunter Dobbins. Matt Pushard DFA. 40-man reduces to 39. If Pushard clears waivers, the Cardinals will have to offer him back to the Marlins.”

STL Sports Central: “The #STLCards have brought up RHP Hunter Dobbins and designated RHP Matt Pushard for assignment. This move also clears a 40-man roster spot for Lars Nootbaar’s imminent return.”

Dani Wexelman: “Per Cardinals PR. RHP Hunter Dobbins recalled from Memphis AAA. RHP Matthew Pushard designated for assignment.”

John Denton: “The –#STLCards announce that RHP Hunter Dobbins (#40) has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). RHP Matthew Pushard designated for assignment. He had been claimed in the Rule 5 Draft from the Marlins last December.”

The Cardinals Game Today is a Big One

In the final game of a three-game set against the Cubs, St. Louis needs a victory.

Yesterday, the Cubs dismantled St. Louis’ bullpen and chased starter Kyle Leahy before he could finish five innings.

Pete Crow-Armstrong added a new chapter to the historic rivalry when he met chants of ‘overrated’ with a 444ft rocket into the right-field bleachers, i.e, the ‘tarps off’ section.

St. Louis doesn’t just need to win tonight to take the series; they need it for the team’s pride.