Cardinals Plans for Dustin May Revealed at Trade Deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals seem to have gotten back on track after a three-game losing streak. They have now won back-to-back games and are still ahead in the National League wild card race. Their success this season presents an interesting scenario at the trade deadline.

Will the Cardinals sell off any pieces on expiring contracts, or will they stand pat? Among their expiring assets is right-hander Dustin May, who has been pitching very well lately. He was signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract last offseason.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that while fans have been hoping for a contract extension, this does not appear to be what the Cardinals have planned for the right-hander with the trade deadline close.

“I think there could be a good debate on whether he’s the starter to build around or if that starter has yet to emerge this summer as July approaches,” Goold wrote in his weekly Cardinals chat. “The Cardinals seem really committed to following through on their plan for this season. That does include trading May. That could include having Hunter Dobbins ready to move into that spot when/if May is traded. What winning allows the Cardinals to do is raise the asking price.”

Cardinals Have Clear Plan with Dustin May

The Cardinals did not sign May to be their Game 1 starter in the postseason. While he has been one of their best starting pitchers this season, he was signed for one purpose: to be a trade candidate at the deadline.

Strangely, as Goold mentions, the better the Cardinals play, the more leverage they have. A contending team will likely be willing to overpay to have May in their starting rotation for the postseason. In that case, it would be wise for the Cardinals to at least listen to offers.

The Cardinals could get a lot in exchange for May. They could use some major league ready starting pitching prospects to help make their rebuild go quicker, and trading May could allow them to do that.

Even if they stay in contention, teams may be lining up to pursue May, especially if Tarik Skubal becomes too expensive. That gives the Cardinals a lot of leverage here, so it will be interesting to see how Chaim Bloom operates in the coming weeks leading up to the August 3 deadline. The Cardinals have a lot of options to consider as the summer drags on.

Cardinals Likely to Sell at Deadline

Based on Goold’s reporting, it appears that no matter how the Cardinals play this season, they are going to be sellers at the trade deadline. Chaim Bloom has said that he wants to stay true to his plan, and that will likely include the Cardinals trading May.

Other trade candidates include JoJo Romero, Ryne Stanek and Riley O’Brien.

It’s important to remember where the Cardinals stand and that they are rebuilding. They may stay in contention, but Bloom is clearly focused on what needs to be done in order to protect the future in St. Louis.