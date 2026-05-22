Cardinals’ Promoting Member of Yadier Molina’s Puerto Rico Team

The St. Louis Cardinals are calling up utility-man prospect Bryan Torres to the big league club. Carlos Baerga reports. In 2026, Torres played for Yadier Molina in the World Baseball Classic.

Torres, 28, has had quite the journey to The Show. The Puerto Rico native’s career started all the way back in 2015. Since then, he’s bounced between many different minor league levels. Finally, he settled into St. Louis.

More recently, Torres appeared in the 2026 WBC for Team Puerto Rico. Under manager Yadier Molina’s command, the veteran held a 1.100 OPS in his six at-bats—quite the performance on a world stage, representing your country.

This season, Torres is slashing an absurd .336/.454/.477. His promotion comes immediately after the Cardinals’ first series loss in almost a month. It seems St. Louis isn’t playing around, and fans are loving it.

MLB Reacts to Torres Promotion

Here’s what people are saying about the newest Cardinal:

Redbird Farmhands: “Bryan Torres is in fact getting recalled per Carlos Baerga.”

John Denton: “With 2B Bryan Torres hitting .336 at Triple-A Memphis, could an MLB promotion to the #STLCards be coming soon? Former MLB standout and fellow Puerto Rican countryman Carlos Baerga certainly thought so on Thursday morning. Read more for the details.”

Jeff Jones: “The Cardinals are in fact recalling Bryan Torres to join the team in Cincinnati, a source with direct knowledge says. Nathan Church will be placed on the IL. Carlos Baerga mentioned the call-up on Instagram last night, and then deleted it, but it’s back, so credit to him.”

Josh Jacobs: “My guess is we see two roster moves by the #STLCards tomorrow: Matt Svanson and Thomas Saggese sent to Memphis. Ryan Fernandez and Bryan Torres brought up to STL.”

Dealin’ the Cards: “The Cardinals are calling up Bryan Torres, for real this time. Nathan Church is headed to the IL as the corresponding move. Welcome to the Show, Bryan!”

Mike The Mouth: “Bryan Torres (OF) STL – May 21. Expected to be called up Friday. Torres is expected to be called up from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Torres will join the major-league roster for the first time in his career, helping fill the void of Nathan Church (lower body), who is set to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday’s series opener in Cincinnati. [He] has posted a .336 average with two home runs, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 128 at-bats in 36 contests with Memphis so far this year, and he’ll look to keep it up with the Cardinals.”

Corresponding Moves for the Cardinals

St. Louis announced a corresponding move for Torres.

Outfielder Nathan Church will hit the ten-day IL with lower-body issues—an unfortunate blow to the Cardinal outfield. Church has been reliable on both offense and defense all season.

Even after a series loss, the Cardinals are anything but scuffling. The Redbirds will welcome the Reds to town starting tomorrow, who are in the cellar of the NL Central.

In Torres’ big-league debut, he’ll have a shot to help St. Louis beat up on a division foe. What better way to introduce yourself to The Lou?