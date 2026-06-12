Cardinals Promoting Power-Hitting Infielder, Demoting Gorman Before Twins Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are promoting their number 25 prospect, corner infielder Blaze Jordan. The move comes right before a series against the Minnesota Twins.

In a corresponding move, Nolan Gorman has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

Gorman, 26, is a former first-round pick from the 2018 draft. This season, he’s slashing .194/.279/.318, equaling an OPS+ of a mere 71.

Jordan, on the other hand, has been on fire.

In 57 minor league games, the right-handed-hitting infielder has an OPS of .921 and has already launched 11 home runs.

Jordan was known for his prowess at the plate in his youth. He once competed in a metal bat home run derby as a 12-year-old and sent multiple baseballs over 500 feet.

His prolific power has definitely carried over to professional ball. Jordan’s career OPS in the minor leagues is .808 with over 500 games under his belt.

His promotion comes immediately after St. Louis sports writing legend Bernie Miklasz said the organization had deemed Jordan “playable” at third base. After being drafted as a first baseman, there was some doubt that he could relocate. According to Miklasz, plenty of hard work has translated to the 23-year-old’s newfound success at the hot corner.

Fans in The Lou are ecstatic about the call-up.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals’ Roster Moves

Here’s what people are saying:

Derrick Goold: “Blaze Jordan is starting at 3rd today. He will wear No. 33. #stlcards #cardinals #MLB.”

Grace Ybarra: “Blaze Jordan is set to make his MLB debut. Nolan Gorman was optioned to Memphis as the corresponding move. #stlcards.”

STL Sports Central: “‘Blaze Jordan may be an option at third after all.’ The #STLCards used to see Blaze Jordan as unplayable at 3B He’s put in the work and gotten to the point where he’s been unofficially upgraded to ‘playable.'”

Tamar Sher: “#NEWS: Nolan Gorman and RHP Hunter Dobbins were optioned to Memphis (AAA) following yesterday’s game. Rooke infielder Blaze Jordan is set to make his MLB debut for the @Cardinals. @KMOV | @MatrixMidwest | #stlcards.”

Brenden Schaeffer: “Cardinals have announced in their game notes that Blaze Jordan and Chris Roycroft have been recalled. Gorman and Dobbins were optioned to AAA Memphis. Urias to the 60-day IL to make 40-man room for Blaze, which doesn’t likely alter his timeline after his setback (left elbow).”