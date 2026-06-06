Cardinals Phenom JJ Wetherholt Could End a 25-Year Franchise Drought

St. Louis Cardinals’ breakout rookie JJ Wetherholt is on track to become the organization’s first Rookie of the Year winner in over 20 years.

JJ Wetherholt is Having a Monster Season

Wetherholt, 23, is a product of West Virginia University.

The shift infielder, who’s currently listed as day-to-day for St. Louis, was picked seventh overall in the 2024 MLB draft.

After his selection, Wetherholt tore through the minors. In the season directly before his promotion, the left-handed-hitting second baseman posted a .931 OPS in 109 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

This season, Wetherholt has carried his momentum straight into the big leagues. To nobody’s surprise, he’s in the running for NL Rookie of the Year. If he were to win the award, he’d be the first Cardinal since the legendary Albert Pujols to do so.

Pujols brought home the award in his ridiculous 2001 campaign. During which he slashed .329/.403/.610, good for an OPS of 1.013 and 6.6 Baseball Reference WAR.

Josh Jacobs of MLB.com reported on June 1st that Wetherholt is on pace for a seven-WAR season, which would place his production ahead of Pujols’ historic rookie season.

Jacobs wrote: “Through his first 56 big league games, Wetherholt ranks first among rookies with 2.5 fWAR. That value comes from blending elite defense, a 123 wRC+, and seven stolen bases, truly impacting the game in all facets. If the season ended today, Wetherholt would have a strong case for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. And if his current production sustains, he’s going to have some incredible numbers to look back on.”

There isn’t much left to say on Wetherholt’s immediate greatness, but people haven’t been shy about expressing their thoughts.

MLB Reacts to Wetherholt’s Fantastic Start

Here’s what people have been saying:

Stefan Caray: “The anti-St.Louis agenda will have you believe this isn’t a grand slam. JJ Wetherholt clears the bases for the @Cardinals with a rare mistake in right by Fernando Tatís Jr. The crowd at Petco is…less than satisfied.”

Bernie Miklasz: “My Redbird Review: It’s still relatively early, but #STLCards second baseman JJ Wetherholt is building an NL Rookie of the Year case that will be tough to beat.”

STL Sports Central: “JJ Wetherholt’s defense is unreal. And he’s doing all this while producing offensively at a level 19% above league average (119 wRC+). #STLCards.”

Jacob Cersosimo: “‘The boos, the hollering…it’s cool to be a part of.’ A rowdy 40k fans at Busch Stadium helps give rookie JJ Wetherholt his first taste of the Cardinals/Cubs rivalry.”

STL Sports Central: “JJ Wetherholt is on pace for an 8.0 bWAR season. The only modern MLB rookies to hit that level: Mike Trout (10.5, 2012), Aaron Judge (8.0, 2017). That’s the company JJ is keeping. Bernie on the Rookie of the Year case:”

Kareem Haq: “JJ Wetherholt just missed his second home run of his MLB debut — and it would’ve been a go-ahead grand slam. He already has two barrels in his first four batted ball events in the majors. What a start to his big league career.”

Ray Mileur: “The #STLCards are right to be cautious here. JJ Wetherholt has been too important offensively and defensively to push through lower-body soreness in early June. You don’t need hero-ball today if it costs you weeks later. Error on the side of caution.”