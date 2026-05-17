Cardinals’ Wild ‘Tarps Off’ Movement Is Taking Over Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals are making waves in baseball media with a new trend that’s sparked at Busch Stadium.

In game one of the I-70 series against the Kansas City Royals, the Redbird fandom spearheaded a ‘tarps off movement’ in the right field bleachers.

What started as a few gentleman visiting from a small town in Texas, waving their shirts above their heads like rally towels, quickly escalated into a crowd of what looked to be well over 500 rowdy shirtless fans.

Brenden Schaeffer, a Cardinals writer for MLB.com and STL Sports Central, referred to the group as ‘shirtless youths’ when they first took form.

These so-called ‘shirtless youths’ willed the Cardinals to their fourth walk-off victory of the season. In the 11th inning, pinch-hitting expert Yohel Pozo came off the bench and laced a single to right field. As he leaped and bounded down the first baseline, it was clear he was motioning to the right field bleachers, applauding the passion from the fans.

Fredbird even got in on the action postgame when he removed his… shirt? And proceeded to wave it above his head in congruence with the rowdy confluence.

Manager Oliver Marmol was outspoken in his approval of the newfound tradition. So much so, in fact, the Cardinal skipper funded the shirtless brigade for the next two games.

Energy at Busch Stadium is finally starting to match the Redbird record. And baseball is taking notice.

MLB World Reacts to ‘Tarps Off’ Section at Busch Stadium

Here’s what baseball is saying about Busch Stadium’s newest fad:

Benjamin Hochman: “The ‘tarps off’ fans have spread into four sections here at Busch Stadium!”

John Denton: “The boys from @SFAClubBsbl are in Alton, Ill., today playing in the Division II World Series, but the ‘Tarps Off’ flash mob trend is still going strong at Busch Stadium. They’re still doing the #STLCards roll call and growing in numbers by the inning.”

Derrick Goold: “‘As close to the majors as I’m going to get.’ — one of the #sfasu players says before Masyn Winn hands him a signed bat as thanks for creating a raucous (and shirtless) vibe at Busch Stadium this weekend.”

Foul Territory: “Oli Marmol on the shirtless fan section that became prominent at last night’s game: ‘Whoever started that in right field, I’ll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game.’”

Jomboy Media: “The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team started the Cardinals new tarps off rallying cry so they welcomed them in the clubhouse after the win.”

Tamar Sher: “It did indeed become a thing. #STLCards manager Oli Marmol created some lifelong Cardinals fans after giving away free tickets to bring back the ‘tarps off’ crew. They were chanting Oli’s name all game — now here’s a shoutout from the guys who started it all, @SFAClubBsbl. @MatrixMidwest | @KMOV.”

The Cardinals Need to Keep the Fun Times Rolling

After the second game of the series, Marmol invited the SFA Baseball Club into the Cardinal clubhouse, where they met the team and took a photo.

Shortstop Masyn Winn was quoted as saying this is “the most fun he’s ever had” in his baseball career.

Preseason projections for St. Louis were anything but fun. All the baby birds have done is deny betting odds, analysts, and couch GMs all season. The addition of crazed fans to the equation only adds to the happy chaos. If this Redbird roster wants to ride momentum all the way to October, they might as well promote this brand-new tradition.