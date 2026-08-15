Cavaliers Projected to Land 22 PPG All-Star SF With Donovan Mitchell in Trade

Many are wondering what’s next for the Cleveland Cavaliers after they traded Dennis Schroder to the Charlotte Hornets. The move gives the Cavs substantial added flexibility to make a larger transaction.

The rumor mill has the Cavs first in line for Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson. A 23-year-old rising two-way star, there is plenty for the Cavs to like about Watson, an immediate starter who could help elevate the team’s ceiling. But Watson is generating strong interest from other teams, and Cleveland is facing some tough competition.

If the Cavs are unable to come out victorious in the Watson sweepstakes, it may be time to turn to the trade market to see what deal could make sense to bring the team the starting wing they are seeking.

Here’s an Under-the-Radar Trade Option That Would Improve These Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers

Watson is a young rising star. He is still years away from reaching his apex. The Cavs, meanwhile, are squarely in their championship window with their top players already reaching All-Star or higher status.

One player who could bring more veteran starpower to Cleveland is All-Star wingman Norman Powell, who signed with the Chicago Bulls in free agency. Here’s a proposed framework that brings Powell to the Cavs, giving the team a bonafide wing scorer to open up the floor for James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Cavs receive: Norman Powell

Bulls receive: Jarrett Allen, Craig Porter Jr., Bronny James and Dalton Knecht

Lakers receive: Jalen Smith

This hypothetical trade assumes it takes place on or after Oct. 6. 2026, since recently signed players (Powell) cannot be traded until a three-month waiting period has passed.

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Cavs a legitimate elite scoring wing to slot alongside Harden and Mitchell, provide the Bulls with the star-level frontcourt help they badly need, while giving the Lakers an ideal backup center to complement the freshly-acquired Walker Kessler.

So, why does this trade work for everyone?

Why Chicago, Cleveland and L.A. Do the Deal

For the Lakers, Smith is the perfect back up for Kessller. The 26-year-old Smith has reportedly been on the Lakers’ trade radar this offseason. With L.A. needing to trim its roster to comply with the NBA-mandated limit, a trade may be on the horizon.

For the Bulls, Allen is a long-term answer at center. The Bulls are rebuilding for the future but have some pieces in play who could help the team steadily improve its win total each year. Allen, 28, averaged over 15 points and eight rebounds per game last season and is perennially regarded as one of the best rim-protectors in the league.

Meanwhile, the Cavs land a solution on the wing alongside Mitchell. A 33-year-old who is coming off his first All-Star appearance, Powell figures to be that ideal forward who brings a mix of scoring, defense and experience a veteran Cleveland team with title aspirations could use.

Last season, the ever-consistent Powell registered 21.7 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the 3-point line. Powell has converted a shade under 40 percent of his 3-pointers over his 11-year career. Whether he’s asked to generate his own scoring opportunities or spot up and shoot it, Powell makes a perfect fit in the Cavs offense.