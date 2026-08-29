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St. Louis Cardinals Cut 8-Year MLB Veteran Before Pirates Game

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St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they cut an eight-year MLB veteran from their active roster.

The Cardinals designated left-hander Caleb Ferguson for assignment, according to the southpaw’s transactions log on MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: St. Louis Cardinals designated LHP Caleb Ferguson for assignment.

St. Louis Cardinals DFA LHP Caleb Ferguson Before Pirates Game

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Caleb Ferguson #54 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Cardinals acquired Ferguson via a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 3. The Reds received cash considerations in the deal.

Ferguson allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and eight walks over 8 1/3 innings out of the Cardinals’ bullpen before being designated for assignment.

The left-hander recorded a 4.01 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings with the Reds this year.

Looking at LHP Caleb Ferguson’s Career

Baltimore Orioles v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 25: Caleb Ferguson #54 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 25, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Ferguson in the 38th round (No. 1,149 overall) of the 2014 MLB Draft out of West Jefferson High School in Ohio.

Ferguson pitched for the Dodgers from 2018 through 2023. He missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Caleb Ferguson #64 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on September 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The southpaw posted a 3.43 ERA with 247 strikeouts over 207 1/3 innings during his time with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers traded Ferguson to the New York Yankees on Feb. 5, 2024. The Yankees then traded Ferguson to the Astros on July 30, 2024. He posted a 4.64 ERA with 67 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings between the two clubs in 2024.

Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: Caleb Ferguson #64 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park on September 11, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Ferguson elected free agency after the 2024 season. He signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who traded the southpaw to the Seattle Mariners on July 30, 2025. He recorded a 3.58 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 65 1/3 innings in 2025.

Ferguson elected free agency after the 2025 season, allowing him to sign his deal with the Reds.

Previewing Saturday’s Cardinals-Pirates Game

Pittsburgh Pirates v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 28: Joshua Báez #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals douses Quinn Mathews #60 of the St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate Matthews’ first MLB win after beating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on August 28, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Saturday’s game between the Cardinals (68-68) and Pirates (65-71) is slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. CDT.

The Cardinals won the first game of the series 4-1 on Friday.

Right-hander Kyle Leahy (3.13 ERA, 115 SO, 126 1/3 IP) is slated to start for the Cardinals on Saturday. Right-hander Lake Bacher (3.70 ERA, 75 SO, 73 IP) will start for the Pirates.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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St. Louis Cardinals Cut 8-Year MLB Veteran Before Pirates Game

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