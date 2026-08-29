St. Louis Cardinals Cut 8-Year MLB Veteran Before Pirates Game

Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they cut an eight-year MLB veteran from their active roster.

The Cardinals designated left-hander Caleb Ferguson for assignment, according to the southpaw’s transactions log on MLB.com.

Via MLB.com: St. Louis Cardinals designated LHP Caleb Ferguson for assignment.

St. Louis Cardinals DFA LHP Caleb Ferguson Before Pirates Game

The Cardinals acquired Ferguson via a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 3. The Reds received cash considerations in the deal.

Ferguson allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and eight walks over 8 1/3 innings out of the Cardinals’ bullpen before being designated for assignment.

The left-hander recorded a 4.01 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings with the Reds this year.

Looking at LHP Caleb Ferguson’s Career

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Ferguson in the 38th round (No. 1,149 overall) of the 2014 MLB Draft out of West Jefferson High School in Ohio.

Ferguson pitched for the Dodgers from 2018 through 2023. He missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The southpaw posted a 3.43 ERA with 247 strikeouts over 207 1/3 innings during his time with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers traded Ferguson to the New York Yankees on Feb. 5, 2024. The Yankees then traded Ferguson to the Astros on July 30, 2024. He posted a 4.64 ERA with 67 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings between the two clubs in 2024.

Ferguson elected free agency after the 2024 season. He signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who traded the southpaw to the Seattle Mariners on July 30, 2025. He recorded a 3.58 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 65 1/3 innings in 2025.

Ferguson elected free agency after the 2025 season, allowing him to sign his deal with the Reds.

Previewing Saturday’s Cardinals-Pirates Game

Saturday’s game between the Cardinals (68-68) and Pirates (65-71) is slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. CDT.

The Cardinals won the first game of the series 4-1 on Friday.

Right-hander Kyle Leahy (3.13 ERA, 115 SO, 126 1/3 IP) is slated to start for the Cardinals on Saturday. Right-hander Lake Bacher (3.70 ERA, 75 SO, 73 IP) will start for the Pirates.