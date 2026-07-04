Former Cardinals’ Top Prospect Signed By Archrival

Former St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher Jake Woodford has signed with the archrival Chicago Cubs.

Woodford, 29, was a first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2015.

After his selection, Woodford first appeared in St. Louis in the shortened 2020 season.

However, it wasn’t until 2022 that Woodford found himself on the mound. That season, he aided the Cardinals to a playoff berth with an elite 2.23 ERA in 48.1 innings.

The Cardinals have had plenty of bullpen issues this season, and there’s no doubt they could use a 2022 Woodford-esque player.

Chicago is in a similar boat. A slew of pitching injuries has derailed their entire staff.

It’s gotten so bad on the north side that they gave up 17 runs in game one of a three-game set against the Cardinals.

Woodford will most likely throw bulk innings for the Cubs, but his time in St. Louis shouldn’t be ignored. He was a valuable arm, even if things ended sourly.

Woodford’s signing marks the most recent player to join both sides of the Cardinals/Cubs rivalry. Others include Jim Edmonds, Lou Brock, and Phil Maton.

Social Media Reacts to Cardinals Bullpen

Here’s what people are saying about the signing and about the Redbird bullpen:

The Brewer Nation: “Jake Woodford opted out of his recent MiLB contract with the #Brewers the other day. He’s reportedly signed a big league deal with the Cubs.”

Cubbies Crib: “#Cubs bring in a new face to the bullpen mix, signing veteran Jake Woodford to a big-league deal. Here’s more on the move.”

Patrick Mooney: “The Cubs DFA’d Bryse Wilson and added Jake Woodford to their active roster before tonight’s game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Woodford, a 2015 first-round pick of the Cardinals, pitched for the Brewers and their Triple-A affiliate earlier this season.”

Just Baseball: “St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore has hit a proverbial wall. Our @byajstone has more on how the front office will handle his recent skid.”

Yodeportes Chicago: “CUBS AGREE TO TERMS WITH RHP JAKE WOODFORD Saturday, July 4, 2026 CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs today agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford on a one-year major league contract. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson has been designated for assignment. Woodford will wear #40 for the Cubs. #yodeportes.”

Jared Wyllys: “Cubs announce they’ve signed RHP Jake Woodford to a one-year major league contract. Bryse Wilson is designated for assignment in a corresponding move.”

Jeremy Karp: “The #Cubs are signing former #STLCards pitcher Jake Woodford to a big league contract, per reports.”

St. Louis Right Now

The Cardinals are coming off their most dominant win of the season.

In game one against the rival Cubs, the Redbirds scored 17 runs en route to a thrilling win at Wrigley.

Starting pitcher Andre Pallante picked up his tenth win of the season, and the Cardinals will now look to take the series.

Last season, the Cubs went ballistic against the Cardinals on July 4th. For the betterment of the Redbirds’ playoff hopes, they’ll need to rewrite history.

Starting pitcher Kyle Leahy will get the ball, going for a series victory.