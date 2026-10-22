Former Cardinals Star J.J. Watt Reacts to CBS Sports Deal

Former Arizona Cardinals Star defensive end J.J. Watt will be a long-term fixture on the top CBS Sports NFL broadcast team, and he recently reacted to his multi-year contract extension with the network.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to represent CBS Sports and all of the fantastic people who make this place so special,” Watt said in a statement. “From the brotherhood of THE NFL TODAY to my crews calling games, I couldn’t ask for better teammates alongside me on this television journey.”

David Berson, the chairman of the parent division that oversees CBS Sports, announced the move on Thursday. Berson leads The Global Sports Group.

“I am thankful to David Berson for his leadership, vision and trust,” Watt said. “I love this job and can’t wait to see ya Sunday with Jim [Nantz] and Tracy [Wolfson] and many more Sundays to come!”

Watt had been with CBS Sports since his retirement from the NFL in 2023. He started off as a studio analyst and then worked with the second broadcast team of Ian Eagle and Evan Washburn.

J.J. Watt Finished Storied Career With Cardinals

Watt spent the final two years of his NFL career with the Cardinals after he signed a two-year, $28 million contract in 2021. His prowess won the respect of former Cardinals legend Marshall Goldberg, who allowed Watt to wear the former star’s retired No. 99 jersey number with the team.

The first year for Watt with the Cardinals didn’t go as planned, since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 7 of that year. Watt landed on injured reserve but was activated for the Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, and he tallied three tackles in the loss.

He returned for one more season in 2022, though he had atrial fibrillation. Watt played that season after treatment, and he tallied 39 tackles, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble.