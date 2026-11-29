Jayden Williams has a chance to give the Cardinals one less position of need. That will be the case if he plays well over the next month.

Per Zach Gershman of AZCardinals.com:

“The next six games will serve as an evaluation for the Cardinals to decide if they have a right tackle in Williams, or if they need to invest in the position during free agency and/or the draft.”

In Arizona’s Week 11 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams — the 217th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft — started over Elijah Wilkinson in his first game back from a knee injury.

It was a good sign for Arizona to see Williams start over the veteran Wilkinson. Putting Williams at right tackle meant that Josh Fryar was holding his own at left tackle. Fryar replaced Williams at left tackle when the latter initially went down with a knee injury in Arizona’s Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals’ Offensive Line Will Get Deep If Jayden Williams Plays Well

The Cardinals have the potential to solve issues at every single position on the offensive line should Williams prove he’s a good fit at right tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. and Chase Bisontis, both of whom landed on injured reserve this season, will be factors next season.

Hjalte Froholdt has already held down the center position. Fryar proved to be a pivotal part of the line. Isaiah Adams has also clocked in 22 starts in his career, including six this season. Jon Gaines has also been in the mix.

If Williams proves he can handle the job at right tackle, it will accomplish two things. One is the obvious: Arizona won’t need to use an early draft pick or try to land a high-profile free agent at right tackle. Two, Williams’ presence will make Arizona even deeper on the offensive line.

Williams’ Success On Offensive Line Could Have Major Draft Implications

In his Nov. 18 mock draft, Jordan Reid had tackle Jordan Seaton of LSU going to the Cardinals. The Cardinals could add help on defense — potentially at edge rusher — or at an offensive skill position if Williams proves his worth.

Should Arizona hold onto the sixth pick, the mighty Jeremiah Smith (WR/Ohio State) and Colin Simmons (EDGE/Texas) will likely be off the board.

But there is a chance Leonard Moore (CB/Notre Dame), Dylan Stewart (EDGE/South Carolina), and Ashton Hampton (CB/Clemson) will be there.

Offensively, Arizona could look to Charlie Becker (WR/Indiana), Nick Marsh (WR/Indiana), or Jadan Baugh (RB/Florida). A tandem of Jeremiyah Love and Baugh in the backfield could be enticing if the Cardinals roll with Carson Beck at quarterback next season.

Or, if Beck shows that he isn’t the answer at quarterback but Williams proves he can man the right tackle position next season, Arizona has plenty of signal-callers to choose from. Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State), CJ Carr (Notre Dame), and Darian Mensah (Miami) could all be there. Ditto for Dante Moore (Oregon) and Austin Simmons (Missouri).

Given all Arizona can do in the draft, should Williams help fix its problems up front, he will be more than worth watching as the season winds down.