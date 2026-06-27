Why Was the Marlins-Cardinals Game Delayed Today? When Did it Start Again?

The Miami Marlins scratched out a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on Friday night, and almost immediately, the tarp came out.

A rain delay stopped the St. Louis Cardinals-Miami Marlins contest at approximately 9:15 p.m. CDT, with no outs recorded in the eighth inning and the Marlins clinging to their first lead of the game. The timing was unfortunate. Miami pushed across the only run of the night, and inclement weather moved in moments later, forcing both teams off the field.

According to an MLB Network report, the game was set to resume at 9:40 p.m. CDT.

The Cardinals confirmed the report via social media, writing, “Weather permitting, tonight’s game is estimated to resume play at 9:40 p.m.”

Weather did permit. According to AJ Sheridan of WMIX radio, the tarp had come off the field by 9:30 p.m. and the teams were getting ready to resume. At 9:39 p.m., the Cardinals had taken the field, and conditions appeared clear to pick up where they left off in the eighth inning.

The official length of the delay was 27 minutes.

What the Cardinals Said About the Weather

“Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, tonight’s game has entered a weather delay. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the Cardinals posted on X, according to the St. Louis Cardinals official account.

No resumption timeline was initially issued. As of approximately 9:30 p.m. CDT, no further official word had come from either club. The Cardinals indicated updates would follow, but observers tracking the radar had little reason for optimism about a quick restart, as rain was falling in sheets.

The delay arrived against a backdrop that anyone watching the St. Louis weather forecast had seen coming. Forecasters flagged a 50% to 70% chance of precipitation during the Friday evening game window, with broader showers, thunderstorms and localized flooding concerns covering the area, according to AccuWeather. The overnight forecast called for evening thunderstorms and humid conditions with a low of 70 degrees. Hourly rain probabilities remained above 50% through 10 p.m. locally, with the precipitation window narrowing gradually toward early Saturday morning, meaning a lengthy delay was always the more likely outcome.

It was also the second consecutive night weather had disrupted play at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals had already lost Thursday’s scheduled home contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks to inclement weather, with that game rescheduled as a July 23 makeup. Back-to-back weather disruptions at the same venue came as St. Louis tried to hold its footing in a tight NL Central race.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Series Stakes

The game itself had been a pitcher’s duel through seven scoreless innings. St. Louis started right-hander Michael McGreevy, who carried a 3-6 record and a 3.35 ERA into the night. Both clubs remained scoreless through seven innings before Miami manufactured the game’s lone run in the top of the eighth, according to ESPN.

The standings made Friday’s result important for both clubs. St. Louis entered at 42-36, sitting seven games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. Miami arrived at 42-39, third in the NL East and seven games behind the Atlanta Braves in a tightly contested division race. The Marlins had already taken the season series lead, going 2-1 in three earlier meetings with the Cardinals.

With two more games still to be played at Busch Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, the stakes of a lengthy suspension or outright postponement extended well beyond Friday night. Both teams were watching the radar every bit as closely as the scoreboard.

Updates on the delay, resumption timeline or any official postponement were expected through MLB.com and the Cardinals‘ and Marlins’ official channels as conditions across the St. Louis area developed through the night.