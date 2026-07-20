2-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Announced Retirement Before Angels Series

On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals will open up a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

2-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Announced Retirement

Ahead of Monday’s series, news came out that Packy Naughton has retired.

The 30-year-old had appeared in three Triple-A games earlier this season (for the Cardinals‘ organization).

He made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Naughton wrote in part of his long post: “Later, getting the opportunity to wear the Birds on the Bat with the St. Louis Cardinals changed everything. Learning what it truly takes to compete at the highest level, navigating the ups and downs of the big leagues, and eventually running onto the field as part of an Opening Day roster are memories I’ll carry with me forever.

People always tell you to play until they take the jersey off your back. I truly believed that’s how my career would end. Unfortunately, it came sooner than I had hoped.

After multiple elbow surgeries, countless hours of rehab, and giving everything I had to get back on the mound, my body has made the decision for me. My elbow just can’t do it anymore. I gave this game everything I had, and then some. While I’m proud of that, it doesn’t make writing these words any easier.”

Looking At Naughton’s MLB Career

Naughton was picked in the 9th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his first MLB season with the Los Angeles Angels before two with Cardinals.

Over 37 career MLB games, Naughton went 0-6 with a 4.98 ERA.

His last appearance came in 2023.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 51-47 record in 98 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 25-21 in 46 games on the road).