3-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the San Diego Padres (at home) in Missouri.

They are coming off a 3-0 win on Monday.

3-Year Cardinals Player Released By Current Team

This week, a former Cardinals player was released by his current MLB franchise.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have parted ways with Luken Baker.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Reno Aces released 1B Luken Baker.”

Baker had signed a Minor League deal with the Diamondbacks over the offseason.

He appeared in three MLB games for the team.

The 29-year-old is currently batting .218 with 39 hits, three home runs and 20 RBIs in 51 Triple-A games.

Baker’s MLB Background

Baker was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Cardinals.

Over 76 career MLB games, Baker is batting .206 with 34 hits, four home runs, 22 RBI’s, 15 runs and one stolen base.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs him before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good addition for a team in need of hitting depth.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are 39-31 in 70 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League Central.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 20-16 in 36 games at home).

Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with a 37-35 record in 72 games.

They are in the middle of a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (at home).