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3-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Released By Current MLB Team

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ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - APRIL 1: Luken Baker #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run double against the Los Angeles Angels in the tenth inning at Busch Stadium on April 1, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the San Diego Padres (at home) in Missouri.

They are coming off a 3-0 win on Monday.

3-Year Cardinals Player Released By Current Team

GettyLuken Baker #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 18, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This week, a former Cardinals player was released by his current MLB franchise.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have parted ways with Luken Baker.

MLB.com wrote (on June 15): “Reno Aces released 1B Luken Baker.”

Baker had signed a Minor League deal with the Diamondbacks over the offseason.

He appeared in three MLB games for the team.

The 29-year-old is currently batting .218 with 39 hits, three home runs and 20 RBIs in 51 Triple-A games.

Baker’s MLB Background

HeavyLuken Baker #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after hitting a solo home run in the top of the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Baker was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Cardinals.

Over 76 career MLB games, Baker is batting .206 with 34 hits, four home runs, 22 RBI’s, 15 runs and one stolen base.

GettyLuken Baker #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals acknowledges fans after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 21, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri.

It will be interesting to see if another team signs him before the end of the 2026 season.

He could be a good addition for a team in need of hitting depth.

Cardinals Right Now

GettyJimmy Crooks #8 and Dustin May #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after recording the final out of the game against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium on June 15, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Cardinals are 39-31 in 70 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League Central.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 20-16 in 36 games at home).

Diamondbacks Right Now

GettyLourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures to the bench after hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Chase Field on June 15, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with a 37-35 record in 72 games.

They are in the middle of a series with Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Released By Current MLB Team

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