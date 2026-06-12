Red Sox All-Star Named Top Trade Chip with Outfield Logjam

Jarren Duran Named Trade Chip

Duran’s numbers still aren’t great this season. He is hitting .210/.269/.383 with 1o home runs, 34 RBI and a .652 OPS. He has stolen 11 bases, but his bat was cold earlier this year. Still, he seems to have figured something out and is producing the way he did a few years back when he was an All-Star.

His value might have gone down a little bit thanks to his slow start, but the fact is that Boston has too many left-handed bats in the outfield, and they’ll need to trim their supply, whether they decide to buy or sell at the trade deadline.

Depending on Duran’s production, the Red Sox could still be able to get something solid in exchange for him. He’s still a valuable trade piece for the Red Sox and is somebody that contending teams should have interest in. He also isn’t a free agent until after the 2028 season, so he has two more years of club control after 2026, which teams will certainly be considering.

What Red Sox Can Get

The Red Sox aren’t too far back in the wild card race, so if they buy, they could simply make a need-for-need trade with Duran and possibly land a right-handed power bat. If they sell though, they could bring back a few solid prospects and set themselves up well for 2027 and beyond.

But it’s clear that either way, Duran is a top trade candidate and is somebody that other teams will have at least some interest in. The Red Sox have a lot of problems to solve this year after such a dreadful start.