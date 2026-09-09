St. Louis Cardinals Announced Masyn Winn News Before Giants Game

After a tough loss in their series opener with the San Francisco Giants, the St. Louis Cardinals received some positive news on Tuesday evening before game two of their three-game set with the Giants.

The Cardinals announced that shortstop Masyn Winn has been activated off the 10-day IL.

St. Louis, with their loss on Monday evening, dropped below .500 at 72-73, as the Cards remain a handful of games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

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Masyn Winn Activated Off IL…

The Cardinals officially announced the Masyn Winn roster move via their social media account:

Winn is back in the Cardinals’ batting order for Tuesday’s contest, batting 8th and playing shortstop.

As you can see, Cesar Prieto is the corresponding move, and he heads back down to the minors.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Winn):

“Winn returns to St. Louis’ lineup for Tuesday’s tilt against the Giants following a two-week absence due to a fractured left thumb. The 24-year-old shortstop has hit just .238/.314/.326 with 49 runs scored, five homers, 51 RBI and 10 steals in 490 plate appearances this season. He’s at shortstop and hitting eighth on Tuesday night at Oracle Park.”

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Taking a Quick Look at the Cardinals Right Now…

The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time….

With a 72-73 record and less than three weeks left in the regular season, the Cardinals are still five games back of the finale NL Wild Card spot, so they will need to catch fire, and also get some help from teams that play the Diamondbacks, Padres, and Miami Marlins.

St. Louis, after their series with the Giants, has the White Sox up next on their schedule, and then the Cards will play host to the Giants next week.

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