Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement Before Athletics Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
Getty
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run against the Athletics in the top of the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park on September 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After their loss to the Athletics in the series opener on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays are now one game behind the Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.

However, with that being said, there are still two more games left to be played against the Athletics this week, which should favor the Jays.

Ahead of game two of the series, the Blue Jays made a Kazuma Okamoto lineup announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Make Ronald Acuña Jr. Announcement Before Rays Game

Kazuma Okamoto Dropped One Spot in the Blue Jays Batting Order

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

After batting fifth on Monday night against the Athletics’ left-handed starter, Kazuma Okamoto has been dropped in Toronto’s order to the 6-spot.

The reason is likely due to the A’s rolling out a RHP in game two of the series.

Here is the full batting order for the Blue Jays on 9/8, per @UnderdogMLB:

Blue Jays 9/8: “B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C J. Smith LF K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS J. Sánchez DH E. Clement 2B J. Soriano SP”

There aren’t many lineup changes, but another one is Nathan Lukes batting second and Jesus Sanchez being the DH tonight, while George Springer is out of the lineup.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Chicago Cubs Player Promoted by New MLB Team

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Make Kazuma Okamoto Announcement Before Athletics Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x