St. Louis Cardinals Predicted to Trade for Twins’ All-Star Starter

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of MLB’s most surprising teams this season, and it’s been a credit to their offense being able to lead the charge. Now that the Cardinals, who were expected not to have a great season, are firmly in the running in the National League Central and playoff race in the NL, it’s possible they could look to trade for a true ace to help stabilize the rotation.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman proposed a trade that would send Minnesota Twins reliever Joe Ryan to the Cardinals in exchange for three prospects. Joe Ryan has been a top trade candidate for the past year, since earning an All-Star bid in 2025, but he’s been limited this season due to injury, which might be even more reason for the Twins to trade him.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Prediction Lands Red Sox All-Star Outfielder in Latest MLB Mock

Should the Cardinals Target Joe Ryan?

The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t exactly been winning on the heels of their starting staff, and Rotman explains why Joe Ryan could slot in St. Louis’s rotation and give the staff an immediate boost:

“The Cardinals are winning games thanks mostly to their offense. St. Louis ranks within the top 10 in the majors in runs scored, but who from their rotation do you trust beyond maybe Michael McGreevy?”

“Ryan’s pitching style fits Busch Stadium, and the fact that he’d come with an extra year of club control makes him an even clearer fit. The Cardinals would get him for this season and next, while also earning the right to negotiate an extension with him.”

St. Louis has very few players locked down to guaranteed contracts past this season, so if Chaim Bloom is so pleased, he could trade for Joe Ryan and then trade him.

The players that Rotman believes could be sent to Minnesota in a deal includes: RHP Jurrangelo Cijntje, C Leo Bernal, LHP Ixan Henderson.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Must Consider Trading for Red Sox’ $75 Million Starter

Will the St. Louis Cardinals Make a Notable MLB Trade this Summer?

Things are still shaking out in terms of trade rumors, speculation, and who may become available, but with the Cardinals being such a surprise team this season, it makes somewhat sense for them to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, and make an attempt at the playoffs.

It’s Chaim Bloom’s first year as president of baseball operations with the Cardinals, and he pretty much cleaned house this offseason.

If the price is right on certain players, expect the Cardinals to at least be in the conversation come the summer months.

However, it will ultimately depend on if they can keep this winning pace up, and if the front office believes this currently constructed roster is prepared for the dog days of summer, because trading for an arm like Joe Ryan could be semi-costly.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rays’ 7-Year MLB Reliever