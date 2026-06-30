St. Louis Cardinals Promote Strikeout Machine Southpaw

The St. Louis Cardinals are promoting left-handed pitching prospect Mason Molina to Triple-A Memphis.

Molina, 22, was acquired from the Rangers in the Phil Maton deal back during the 2025 season.

The left-hander has done nothing but ascend since becoming a Cardinal. His rise comes to the Redbirds’ benefit, as St. Louis continues to toil in pitching mediocrity at the big-league level.

This season, Molina has a 2.87 ERA through 69 innings, with a whopping 82 strikeouts. His innate ability to coax strike three has left minor league talent speechless thus far.

Molina, ranked St. Louis’ 29th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, has an above-average fastball and changeup combo, which he’s deployed at an elite rate this season.

Pipeline writes: “The 6-foot-2 southpaw sat 90-93 mph with his four-seamer in 2025 but got a healthy amount of whiffs on it thanks to impressive ride up in the zone. He showed improved velocity this spring, averaging 93.2 mph on the heater (touching 95.8) in a pair of Grapefruit League outings, and with the 18-20 inches of induced vertical break, the extra heat could make the fastball a plus pitch in his age-22 season. Molina typically earns his best grades for his low-80s changeup that gets almost exactly 10 mph separation from the four-seamer and a ton of fade and armside run, but he drops the release enough on the pitch that it could become a tell for upper-level bats. He showed both 82-85 mph sliders and 79-82 mph sweepers this spring and occasionally sprinkles in a slow mid-70s curve.”

Even before his promotion, Cardinals’ fans had him on their radar.

Social Media Reacts to St. Louis Lefty’s Rapid Rise

Here’s what people are saying:

Chase Ford: “The St. Louis Cardinals are promoting LHP Mason Molina to Memphis (Triple-A). Molina had a 2.87 ERA along with 82 strikeouts in 69.0 innings for the Springfield Cardinals. #STLCards.”

Adam Akbani: “Mason Molina had another signature outing last night. Overall in June: 29.1 IP, 2.45 ERA, 27.0 K%, 4.3 BB%. He’s been commanding the strike zone and limiting walks more than ever.”

Springfield Cardinals: “Take a bow, Mason Molina. St. Louis’ no. 29 prospect turns in another fantastic outing: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K in front of 5,371.”

Ray Mileur: “Mason Molina, (CC No. 18), (MLB No. 29), keeps climbing the minor league ladder, solidifying his status as one of the most intriguing young pitchers in the Cardinals organization. A promotion to Memphis is well-earned after he impressed at Double-A Springfield, posting a stellar 2.87 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 69 innings. Molina, just 22 years old, has quickly adapted to each new level, showing maturity beyond his years and a calm presence on the mound. Left-handed starters with true swing-and-miss ability are rare, and Molina’s fastball-changeup combination has been particularly effective against both righties and lefties. His improving slider and advanced command have scouts projecting a potential mid-rotation or better starter. With this kind of arsenal and continued performance, Molina has done enough to force a much closer look at Triple-A. This is a significant development for the #STLCards system, as Molina’s ascent adds much-needed depth to their upper-level pitching ranks and signals another internal option on the verge of impacting the big league club.”