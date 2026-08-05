MLB Team Cuts Ties With Former 2.23 ERA Cardinals’ Arm

The Chicago Cubs have announced they’ll be designating former St. Louis Cardinal, Jake Woodford, for assignment.

Called Third Strike posted on X: “The Cubs designated right-hander Jake Woodford for assignment while activating trade additions Tyrone Taylor and Ryan Zeferjahn. Woodford posted a 7.18 ERA over 26⅓ innings between Chicago and Milwaukee this season. The Cubs also optioned Kevin Alcántara, while Taylor joins the outfield and Zeferjahn adds a stronger swing-and-miss option to the bullpen.

The roster shuffle gives Chicago more impact from its deadline additions as it prepares for the stretch run. #Cubs #JakeWoodford #TyroneTaylor #MLBNews #FlyTheW.”

Woodford, 29, was a first-round pick by St. Louis (39th overall) in the 2015 MLB Draft.

His best season for the Cardinals came in the illustrious 2022 season. Woodford posted a 2.23 ERA, 0.8 bWAR, and a 176 ERA+ through 48.1 innings.

Since departing from St. Louis in 2024, he’s pitched for the Pirates, Brewers, White Sox, Diamondbacks, and most recently, the arch-rival Cubs.

Woodford’s latest stint with the Cubs was not effective and was cut very short. This could be the end of his time on the North Side.

MLB fans are big fans of the Cardinals’ deadline, but their bullpen could use a 2022 Woodford or two. The Redbirds are seemingly using the rest of this season for a youth movement.

Social Media Reacts to Cubs/Cardinals Jake Woodford Move and MLB Trade Deadline

Here’s what people are saying:

Matt Linder: “Jake Woodford becomes the fourth Cubs pitcher with a last name starting with a W to finish off a win this season, joining Jacob Webb, Andrew Wantz, and Jordan Wicks. More importantly, the Cubs are 15 games above .500 and the roster is better tonight than it was this morning.”

AJ Stone: “The #STLCards just pulled off highway robbery: Josiah Ragsdale (MIL #13): 21 year old with a 1.127 OPS in 96 Double-A ABs. Runs like the wind. Could be your future CF. Alexander Frias (MIL #11): 18 year old with a .980 OPS between rookie-A-Ball. That’s BEFORE the swing adjustments scouts say he needs to hit the ball in the air. (Keep in mind, Cards have been helping a lot of people get the ball in the air as of late) That’s the return for 0.7 bWAR Dustin May, and JoJo Romero who’s having a down year and is currently shelved. EVERYONE GIVE IT UP FOR CHAIM BLOOM.”

Baseball Unstitched: “Hunter Dobbins has got recalled by the Cardinals to make another spot start today, the 26 year old righty has been up and down all year but has been great when his name has been called upon. Season stats 7 games (4 starts) | 33.2 IP | 3.74 ERA | 3.81 FIP | 22% K%.”

JANDY: “Cardinals may be an absolute wagon by 2030. Chaim bloom is a savior. They have a top 5 farm system. And they’re the hottest team in baseball. Things are looking up birds.”

Aram Leighton: “This might be one of the best value returns of the deadline by the Cardinals. Alexander Frias has huge upside, destroying the Complex on his way to Low-A at 18. Ragsdale has broken out big time. Improved contact point has helped him cut GB% by 22%. Exciting power/speed combo.”