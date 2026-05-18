Rays Suddenly Look Right About Cedric Mullins

The Tampa Bay Rays looked like they had another offensive problem on their hands. Cedric Mullins opened the season looking completely lost at the plate, and fans quickly started wondering whether the organization had badly misjudged another veteran hitter.

That panic is starting to backfire.

Because after weeks of frustration and growing concern surrounding Tampa Bay’s lineup, Mullins is suddenly reminding everyone why the Rays targeted him in the first place. And the underlying data suggests this turnaround may be far more legitimate than critics want to admit.

According to a May 18 analysis from DRaysBay’s Ben Whitelaw, Mullins’ core offensive profile has remained surprisingly stable despite the brutal start to his season. His swing decisions, contact rates, and overall approach at the plate still closely resemble the version of Mullins who consistently produced throughout his career before arriving in Tampa Bay.

That changes the conversation entirely.

This may not have been decline. It may have been timing, bad luck, and fan overreaction colliding all at once.

The Rays Suddenly Look Smarter About Cedric Mullins

The pressure surrounding Mullins escalated quickly because Tampa Bay could not afford another offensive disappointment.

The Rays already entered the season facing questions about whether the lineup had enough impact bats to seriously compete for a playoff spot. When Mullins opened the year in a deep slump, many fans immediately viewed him as another failed offensive gamble by a front office known for trying to outmaneuver the market.

That narrative gained traction fast.

Mullins carried a disastrous .139 BABIP through April, which helped fuel the ugly production. But Whitelaw’s analysis pointed toward something far more important than the raw numbers themselves. The veteran outfielder never truly stopped looking like the same hitter underneath the surface.

Now the results are finally catching up.

Mullins owns a .343 BABIP in May, and his offensive production has surged alongside it. More importantly, the quality of his at-bats and overall profile continue supporting the idea that Tampa Bay’s evaluation process may have been correct all along.

That matters because the Rays never needed Mullins to become a superstar.

They needed stability.

They needed competent offense, strong defense in center field, veteran leadership, and reliable base running on a roster still searching for consistency offensively. If Mullins delivers league-average production while contributing everywhere else, Tampa Bay suddenly has a much more balanced roster than many fans believed a few weeks ago.

The Rays May Have Avoided a Bigger Problem

That is where this story becomes much larger than one player heating up for a few weeks.

If Mullins had continued collapsing offensively, the Rays likely would have entered the trade deadline desperately searching for another outfield bat. The organization already faces pressure to keep pace in a competitive American League playoff race, and another major hole in the lineup would have forced difficult roster decisions.

Now the urgency may be changing.

A productive Mullins gives Tampa Bay flexibility. It also eases pressure on younger hitters who were starting to carry too much responsibility early in the season.

Only weeks ago, Rays fans feared Mullins had become another example of Tampa Bay overthinking roster construction. Now, the organization suddenly looks patient and calculated for trusting the underlying metrics instead of reacting emotionally to a brutal month.

And if Mullins continues trending upward, the Rays may look back at April not as the beginning of a disaster, but as a warning about how quickly panic can distort the bigger picture.