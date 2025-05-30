MLB Could Have A New Fastest Player After Stunning Rays Performance

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Chandler Simpson turned a routine leadoff walk into pure chaos for the Houston Astros in Thursday’s matchup.

Simpson drew a walk against Astros starter Ryan Gusto to lead off the fourth inning. Nothing flashy—just a well-earned free pass. But that was the last time “routine” entered the picture.

Rays Defeat Astros On The Road

On the very next pitch, Simpson took off for second. Safe. Before Houston had time to reset, he stole third base. Then came the breaking point: catcher Yainer Diaz fired the ball toward third, but the throw sailed wide of Isaac Paredes and into left field.

Simpson didn’t hesitate. He popped up from his slide and darted home, scoring without a single swing of the bat.

One walk. Two stolen bases. One error-induced run. All in the span of one batter’s plate appearance.

Simpson’s Skill Set Nothing New

It was Simpson’s 17th and 18th stolen bases of the season, tying him with Rays teammate Jose Caballero and Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz for third-most in the Majors—behind only speedsters Luis Robert Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr. And he’s done it in just 35 big league games.

“I was actually sitting next to [catcher] Danny [Jansen] in the dugout later in the game … and I said, ‘You know, he stole 100 bases last year. Like, that’s attainable here,” Rays right fielder Josh Lowe said, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. “Watching his game, it’s been incredible to see him do that and wreak havoc like he did there on the bases that one inning. Creating that run himself, that was huge.”

Simpson has energized the Rays’ running game. Tampa Bay has emphasized patience and smart aggression on the bases all season, and Simpson’s presence amplifies that strategy. His fearless baserunning has already forced opposing catchers and infielders into rushed throws and mistakes—and Thursday night was the perfect example.

“It’s a perfect example,” Simpson said. “Just able to work a walk, get on base, see my chances, take second, take third, and I was grateful for the error so I was able to score.”

As Tampa Bay continues its climb in the AL standings after a huge 13-3 victory over Houston, don’t be surprised if Simpson’s speed plays an outsized role. It’s a weapon. A spectacle. And maybe the most fun 90 feet in baseball.

With Simpson now an everyday contributor for the Rays, his impact is growing. Dangerous if defenses allow him on the base paths. He completely changes the rhythm of the game.

And as he showed Thursday night, that’s all it takes to light a spark.