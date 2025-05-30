Hi, Subscriber

MLB Could Have A New Fastest Player After Stunning Rays Performance

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chandler Simpson
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays runs to first base on his base hit in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 24, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Chandler Simpson turned a routine leadoff walk into pure chaos for the Houston Astros in Thursday’s matchup.

Simpson drew a walk against Astros starter Ryan Gusto to lead off the fourth inning. Nothing flashy—just a well-earned free pass. But that was the last time “routine” entered the picture.

Rays Defeat Astros On The Road

On the very next pitch, Simpson took off for second. Safe. Before Houston had time to reset, he stole third base. Then came the breaking point: catcher Yainer Diaz fired the ball toward third, but the throw sailed wide of Isaac Paredes and into left field.

Simpson didn’t hesitate. He popped up from his slide and darted home, scoring without a single swing of the bat.

One walk. Two stolen bases. One error-induced run. All in the span of one batter’s plate appearance.

Simpson’s Skill Set Nothing New

It was Simpson’s 17th and 18th stolen bases of the season, tying him with Rays teammate Jose Caballero and Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz for third-most in the Majors—behind only speedsters Luis Robert Jr. and Bobby Witt Jr. And he’s done it in just 35 big league games.

“I was actually sitting next to [catcher] Danny [Jansen] in the dugout later in the game … and I said, ‘You know, he stole 100 bases last year. Like, that’s attainable here,” Rays right fielder Josh Lowe said, per Adam Berry of MLB.com. “Watching his game, it’s been incredible to see him do that and wreak havoc like he did there on the bases that one inning. Creating that run himself, that was huge.”

Simpson has energized the Rays’ running game. Tampa Bay has emphasized patience and smart aggression on the bases all season, and Simpson’s presence amplifies that strategy. His fearless baserunning has already forced opposing catchers and infielders into rushed throws and mistakes—and Thursday night was the perfect example.

“It’s a perfect example,” Simpson said. “Just able to work a walk, get on base, see my chances, take second, take third, and I was grateful for the error so I was able to score.”

As Tampa Bay continues its climb in the AL standings after a huge 13-3 victory over Houston, don’t be surprised if Simpson’s speed plays an outsized role. It’s a weapon. A spectacle. And maybe the most fun 90 feet in baseball.

With Simpson now an everyday contributor for the Rays, his impact is growing. Dangerous if defenses allow him on the base paths. He completely changes the rhythm of the game.

And as he showed Thursday night, that’s all it takes to light a spark.

Derek Hryn Derek Hryn is a writer for Heavy.com. He has extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA football and basketball, along with providing expert fantasy football analysis for DraftKings and SB Nation. His work has been featured at Sports Illustrated, USA Today, NBC Sports, The New York Post, and others. More about Derek Hryn

Read More
,

Comments

MLB Could Have A New Fastest Player After Stunning Rays Performance

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x