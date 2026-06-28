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Rays Announce Historic Junior Caminero News After Diamondbacks Series

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Kansas City Royals v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 25: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on June 25, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

T

he Tampa Bay Rays have now won five consecutive games after completing a three-game series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, capping it off with a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

A major reason for the team’s recent success has been superstar Junior Caminero, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past week.

Caminero Makes Franchise History

Caminero collected three hits and drew a walk during Sunday’s game. He also launched another home run that traveled 463 feet over the Daiquiri Deck. It was the fourth-longest home run hit in Major League Baseball this season.

The blast extended his streak to four consecutive games with a home run. He has now hit six over that span after his three-homer performance earlier this week against the Kansas City Royals.

Following the game, the Rays announced that Caminero became just the ninth player in franchise history to homer in four consecutive games. He is the first Ray to accomplish the feat since Brandon Lowe in 2023.

His six home runs during the streak are also the most by any player in franchise history over a four-game span.

Additionally, Caminero’s seven home runs over the past six games tied Bryce Harper (2015), Willie Horton (1965), and Boog Powell (1964) for the most by a player age 22 or younger in a six-game span since at least 1900.

His 2026 Season

At just 22 years old, Caminero has quickly developed into one of baseball’s most exciting and productive young stars. The Rays also sit atop the AL East, holding a half-game lead over the New York Yankees.

Caminero got off to a relatively slow start this season, but since April 12, he has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over his last 66 games, he has hit 19 home runs, driven in 44 runs, and is slashing .298/.387/.596.

Overall, he is batting .292 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs in 81 games this season.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Rays Announce Historic Junior Caminero News After Diamondbacks Series

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