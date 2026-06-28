Rays Announce Historic Junior Caminero News After Diamondbacks Series

T

he Tampa Bay Rays have now won five consecutive games after completing a three-game series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, capping it off with a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

A major reason for the team’s recent success has been superstar Junior Caminero, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past week.

Caminero Makes Franchise History

Caminero collected three hits and drew a walk during Sunday’s game. He also launched another home run that traveled 463 feet over the Daiquiri Deck. It was the fourth-longest home run hit in Major League Baseball this season.

The blast extended his streak to four consecutive games with a home run. He has now hit six over that span after his three-homer performance earlier this week against the Kansas City Royals.

Following the game, the Rays announced that Caminero became just the ninth player in franchise history to homer in four consecutive games. He is the first Ray to accomplish the feat since Brandon Lowe in 2023.

His six home runs during the streak are also the most by any player in franchise history over a four-game span.

Additionally, Caminero’s seven home runs over the past six games tied Bryce Harper (2015), Willie Horton (1965), and Boog Powell (1964) for the most by a player age 22 or younger in a six-game span since at least 1900.

Junior Caminero is the ninth Ray (10x) to homer in four consecutive games, including the first since Brandon Lowe’s four-game streak from April 8-11, 2023. His 6 HR during the streak are the most by any player in franchise history across a four-game span. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) June 28, 2026

His 2026 Season

At just 22 years old, Caminero has quickly developed into one of baseball’s most exciting and productive young stars. The Rays also sit atop the AL East, holding a half-game lead over the New York Yankees.

Caminero got off to a relatively slow start this season, but since April 12, he has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over his last 66 games, he has hit 19 home runs, driven in 44 runs, and is slashing .298/.387/.596.

Overall, he is batting .292 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs in 81 games this season.