Rays Sign Second Draft Pick Shortstop Taj Marchland No.33 Overall

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed No.33 overall pick Taj Marchand, a shortstop out of James Island Charter in Charleston, South Carolina, first reported by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Marchand was the Rays‘ second selection; their first pick was No. 2 overall, another high school shortstop, Grady Emerson, out of Fort Worth Christian School in Texas.

Topkin states that the slot value for this signing was $2,970,200, but it hasn’t yet been announced whether Marchand signed for that amount or less. Oftentimes, teams could sign above or below slot value, depending on how the remaining slot money was allocated among their other draft picks. Marchand was ranked as the 37th best prospect in this year’s draft, according to MLB Pipeline’s mock draft rankings board. Marchand’s draft profile has a 55 power grade, a 50 power-and-run tool, and a 60 arm, which suggests he could likely stick at shortstop.

Marchand Scouting Profile

This scouting profile/report also lists Marchand as having “fast hands” through the zone for a right-handed hitter, and an arm at shortstop that has him up to 92 mph, resulting in him previously being a Mississippi commit due to his athleticism, arm strength, and overall hitting ability as a high school shortstop. He is currently listed at 6’2 “, 200 lbs, and his scouting report on MLB Pipeline says that, with further development, he could hit 25 home runs in the big leagues one day.

Marchand, during the 2026 season, posted a .531 batting average, 13 home runs, and 45 RBI’s. On the mound, he recorded 32 strikeouts in under 20 innings pitched. He was regarded as one of the best amateur prospects in South Carolina and one of the best players in the country, placing him at the back end of the first round in pre-draft rankings. The Rays haven’t yet agreed to terms with their first pick (No. 2 overall), Grady Emerson, another high school shortstop from the same state. He was a player some thought could go first overall in the draft and was a top-two pick candidate.

Rays Are Well Known For Developing Talent On Small Budget

The Rays are known for developing top talent. They are currently in first place with a 56-38 record, while the Yankees are three games behind in second place. The Rays also notoriously work within a very small budget, making it all the more impressive. The current Rays team payroll for 2026 is 102.4 million, which ranks 23rd out of the 30 Major League teams, according to Spotrac.

This is not new territory for the Rays, who work with a much smaller budget than most teams, but, like other teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers, they find a way to make it work and consistently field competitive teams with a chance to compete in October. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks which draft picks the Rays can sign as they deepen an already strong talent pipeline from the minor leagues to the major leagues. It’s not yet known which level Marland will start at in the Rays system, but he’s a rather young prospect; he won’t turn 18 until the end of July. As for the current Rays on the field, they’ll try to keep winning as they continue to build a wave of future talent.