Rays Trading For Tarik Skubal May Increase in New Development

The Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes are growing louder with each passing day, with the Detroit Tigers likely to move the ace ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

The Tigers are likely to miss the playoffs, and with Skubal set to be a free agent at the end of the year, moving him now makes sense. Skubal has expressed a desire to remain in Detroit for a possible playoff run, but the left-hander also understands this is a business.

Assuming that Skubal is available, there is no shortage of suitors to go after him in a trade. This includes some intriguing options for the Tigers to consider as the deadline closes in.

Tarik Skubal to the Tampa Bay Rays?

One team that has been a surprise suitor for Skubal this season has been the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is one of the best teams in baseball, and it seems that the organization is looking to maximize on the success from this year.

But there seems to be a new development in the potential chance of Tampa Bay making a push for Skubal. Rays ace Shane McClanahan left the team’s game early due to mid-back tightness, and if he’s out for any amount of time, it could push Tampa Bay to be more aggressive in the Skubal talks.

Insider Brian Murphy of MLB.com reported the news following McClanahan’s exit.

“But they are considered a possible suitor for Tigers star Tarik Skubal, and an injury to McClanahan could enhance Tampa Bay’s desire to add a starting pitcher before the Trade Deadline arrives at 6 p.m ET on Monday,” Murphy reported.

Should Rays Go After Tarik Skubal Trade?

Even without an injury to McClanahan, the Rays should be looking to go all-in to land Skubal. This is a franchise that doesn’t typically get involved in blockbuster trades or signings, so having the chance to bring the two-time Cy Young Award winner to town could change everything.

Tampa Bay has a talented roster this season, and adding an ace like Skubal could make them favorites in the American League. Putting Skubal next to McClanahan in a rotation could offer the Rays one of the strongest one-two punches in the league.

In addition, the Rays have other strong starters to throw out, giving them a potentially lethal rotation for the playoffs. The starting rotation has been a real strength of this Rays team all season long, and Skubal would only enhance that fact.

Even with Skubal being a likely rental, this could be a chance for Tampa Bay to finally win a World Series title after a few failed trips to the Fall Classic. Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and Tampa Bay could shift power in the league by pulling the trigger on a trade for him.

The Rays have the farm system to make this possible, and the Tigers could be very interested in being trade partners with Tampa Bay. Overall, these two teams could line up well on a deal, with both sides coming out stronger.