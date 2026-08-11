Rays Announce Positive Injury Update to Two-Time All-Star Pitcher

While in pursuit of an American League East title, the Tampa Bay Rays (72-46) have been battling injuries at the top of their pitching rotation, specifically with two-time All-Star Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan, 29, exited a July 30 start against the Texas Rangers after allowing zero hits and one earned run after experiencing back tightness. He was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to July 31).

The 29-year-old has since thrown in simulated games. Most recently, he has pitched in simulated games. On Tuesday, the team announced that he will make another step toward returning to the mound for the Rays.

McClanahan is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in Durham on Tuesday, the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate announced.

Shane McClanahan’s Impressive 2026 Season Before Injury

Shane McClanahan has been impressive since returning from a two-year hiatus from the MLB due to Tommy John surgery and a left triceps surgery.

In 20 starts this season, McClanahan has a 9-6 record, 3.09 ERA, and 1.12 WHIP through 99.0 innings pitched.

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McClanahan has contributed to one of the most productive pitching rotations in baseball this year, which includes Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen as well.

The recent back injury raised concerns due to his pattern of long-term setbacks. However, the recent news of him beginning a rehab assignment has come at a good time for Tampa Bay.

McClanahan’s return to the Rays mound will depend on how he responds to the rehab start.

Rays Look to Add to Seven-Game Win Streak Against A’s

The Tampa Bay Rays currently sit at the top of the American League with a 72-46 record. Heading into their matchup against the Athletics, the Rays hold the longest win streak in baseball at seven games.

This win streak includes back-to-back series sweeps over the Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners. The Rays will have a chance to win their third series in a row if they can beat the Athletics on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Nick Martinez (11-3 record, 2.65 ERA) will take the mound for Tampa Bay as he goes against the Athletics’ Mason Barnett (1-2 record, 5.56 ERA).