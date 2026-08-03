Tampa Bay Rays Make Major Trade for Breakout 27-Year-Old Catcher

MLB trades are flying in Monday afternoon just hours before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

One of the latest came from the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays (65-46), who landed a much-needed catcher in a major trade with the Miami Marlins.

Rays Acquire Breakout Star

Tampa Bay acquired second-year catcher Liam Hicks, a 27-year-old who has emerged as a breakout star for the Marlins this season.

Hicks has the ability to play both catcher and first base. Across 101 games this season, he has recorded 54 runs, 100 hits, 14 home runs, and 62 RBIs while slashing .282/.432/.795.

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

In return, the Marlins will receive infielder Braden Taylor, the Rays’ No. 16 prospect, right-handed pitcher Jacob Kisting (No. 26), and shortstop Adrian Santana (No. 27). It’s a solid return for Miami from one of the more talented farm systems in the league, and ultimately decided to sell high on Hicks.

Rays Trade Deadline Moves

This marks the second move the Rays have made ahead of the deadline. The first came Sunday afternoon when they completed a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets to acquire starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

Tampa Bay was also rumored to be a serious suitor for infielder Luis Arraez, a position they could still look to address before 6 p.m. ET. Ultimately, Arraez went to the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade Monday morning.