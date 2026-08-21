Rangers’ Jacob deGrom Hits Major Strikeout Milestone vs. Nationals

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom recorded his 2000th strikeout in his start against the Washington Nationals. The right-hander became the 95th pitcher in MLB history to achieve that milestone.

deGrom, 38, became the second-fastest pitcher to strike out 2,000 hitters, doing so in the second-fewest innings in MLB history (1,661). Atlanta Braves left-hander and likely Hall of Famer Chris Sale still holds the record at 1626 innings.

The five-time All-Star wasted no time getting his milestone strikeout, facing the minimum batters needed to get it. He entered this start at exactly 1,998. deGrom punched out Daynen Lile and Abimelec Ortiz for his 1,999th and 2,000th strikeout.

This marks the second major milestone deGrom has achieved this season. The 38-year-old recorded his 100th career win on June 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Evaluating Jacob deGrom’s Career After 2000 Strikeout Milestone

With deGrom picking up his 100th win and 2000th strikeout this season, the concern is whether there is still a viable Hall of Fame path. The veteran starter has missed a lot of time due to injuries, including his second Tommy John surgery with the Rangers in 2023.

But at his peak, he was arguably the most electric starter in the game. deGrom won back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. The first Cy Young season was the best of his career, as he pitched to a 1.70 ERA and 1.98 FIP across 217 innings.

The Rangers signed deGrom to a hefty five-year, $175 million deal ahead of the 2023 season. The club sought a capable frontline starter to anchor their rotation for the postseason. While he wasn’t available for it, the Rangers still won the 2023 World Series anyway.

At 38 years old and only one season left on his deal with Texas, the question is whether deGrom will get enough games to make a stronger Hall of Fame case. A lot will depend on his ability to pitch into his 40s.