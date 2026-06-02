Rangers’ Jacob deGrom Reaches Milestone In Win Over Cardinals

Texas Rangers’ starting pitcher Jacob deGrom hit a career milestone against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1st.

After five shutout innings and eight strikeouts, the bullpen shut it down the rest of the way. Texas ended up with a series-opening win in St. Louis, 2-1.

It also happened to be deGrom’s 100th career win.

MLB Reacts to deGrom’s Milestone

MLB: “The @Rangers close out Jacob deGrom’s 100th career W (MLB x @NewYorkLife).”

Underdog MLB: “Jacob deGrom recorded his 100th career win vs. the Cardinals. deGrom’s career numbers: 1929 SO, 10.82 K/9, 2.61 ERA, 0.99 WHIP. He becomes the 16th active pitcher to reach this milestone.”

MLB: “Jacob deGrom’s 8th strikeout gets him through the 5th inning with a lead! He’s in line for his 100th career win.”

Grace Ybarra: “Michael McGreevy said he took a screenshot of the pitching matchup of him vs. Jacob deGrom this morning: ‘I try not to worry about what the other pitcher does. But, I mean, it’s hard not to think like, ‘Dang that’s deGrom.’” @MatrixMidwest | #stlcards.”

Just Baseball Media: “Jacob deGrom has gotten his 100th career win after 260 starts in the big leagues! He’s just the 16th active pitcher to reach the milestone.”

Rob Friedman: “Jacob deGrom’s 2Ks in the 4th.”

Pitch Profiler: “Jacob deGrom starts against St. Louis tonight and, somehow, this has been a very un-deGrom-like season. 3.77 ERA, yet the stuff still screams ace: 97 mph heat, a vicious slider, and a 29.4% K-rate. If deGrom starts pitching like deGrom again? Watch out.”

Baseball Is Dead: “June 21st, 2014: Jacob deGrom gets his first big league win against the Marlins. June 1st, 2026: deGrom wins the 100th game of his big league career by defeating the Cardinals.”

Hagen Snell: “100 Wins & ERA below 2.65 in the last 100 years: Clayton Kershaw, Hoyt Wilhelm, Jacob deGrom. One of the best pitchers of all time.”

Cardinals Stats And Facts: “Im torn on the Jacob DeGrom Hall of Fame debate. On the one hand, he’s one of the most talented pitchers ever (2.62 ERA is 2nd lowest in live ball era). On the other hand, he just hasn’t pitched a ton because of injuries, and that sucks.”

Dani Wexelman: “Jacob deGrom turns 38 in 19 days. He’s still ripping 99 mph tonight he makes his 4th attempt at earning his 100th career win.”

deGrom Is Well On His Way to Cooperstown

The only pitchers in the last 100 years to come close to deGrom’s prowess are Hoyt Wilhelm and Clayton Kershaw—two Hall of Famers in their own right.

The right-hander spent the majority of his career with the Mets, on many teams that neglected to provide him any run support.

Even with such a distinct lack of offense to back his dominance on the bump, he has managed to hit the century mark. In baseball history, 100 wins might not feel substantial, but in modern baseball, it’s becoming rarer and rarer by the year.

What deGrom accomplished shouldn’t be thought of as ordinary. His career will likely stump the ballots of many a baseball writer when he hangs up the cleats. But today, he may have earned a vote or two with his own achievement and a Rangers win.