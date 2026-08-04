Rangers Announce Corey Seager Decision Following Trade Rumors

The Texas Rangers are looking to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday to open their three-game series.

Texas has been in somewhat of a downward spiral over the last few weeks, with the team going 3-7 in its last 10 games overall. But despite this, the Rangers find themselves still in second place within the American League West division, sitting just 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros.

Corey Seager Lineup Placement vs Giants

As the team gets ready for the second game with the Giants, they have announced the lineup for the contest. Star infielder Corey Seager will be hitting third in the lineup, taking on the designated hitter spot for the Rangers.

Seager played shortstop for the Rangers in the first game of the series.

Rangers 8/4 J. Pederson 1B

W. Langford LF

C. Seager DH

B. Nimmo RF

E. Duran 3B

E. Carter CF

E. Díaz C

N. Lopez SS

J. Foscue 2B M. Gore SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Texas Rangers Trade Rumors

It’s been a very interesting year for the Rangers, especially with the team being sellers at the trade deadline. Texas was rumored to be interested in moving off multiple players, including Seager.

It was reported that the Rangers approached players like Seager about the possibility of being traded since multiple guys have no-trade clauses in their contracts. Texas didn’t end up moving Seager, but the possibility of a move happening down the line could be coming.

Seager has been having a down year with the slugger hitting. 190 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .674. The infielder missed time this season due to lower back inflammation, leading to some of his poor performance.

The veteran still has five more years left on his current contract, with the Rangers owing him $31.5 million each season. Texas could look to move Seager in the offseason when more teams will have the ability to make a trade for him.

It was also reported that the Rangers tried to trade ace Jacob deGrom, but the veteran right-hander blocked the deal with his no-trade clause. So as the final two months begin and with the postseason potentially in their sights, Texas will now focus on trying to surprise everyone.

Texas Rangers Post Trade Deadline Outlook

With the Rangers in second place in the division, the rest of the year could be promising, even with all the uncertainty. Texas holds a record of 55-58, currently tied with the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

The entire AL has been down this season, offering a team like Texas a chance to make a run. The Rangers are directly in the hunt for a wild-card spot this season, and if they can make it into the dance, anything can happen.

This team is only a few years removed from winning the World Series, making the decision to be sellers at the deadline very strange. But the front office has been cutting salaries, with them dropping around $40 million from payroll just last offseason.

All in all, the Rangers can still salvage the 2026 season. Even with them underperforming and all the rumors going around, this team still can make the playoffs, and potentially go on another deep playoff run.