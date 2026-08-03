MLB Trade: Texas Rangers Acquire Southpaw Reliever from Blue Jays for Josh Smith

The Texas Rangers are finally getting in on the MLB trade deadline action.

Several reports are circulating surrounding the Rangers, and the fact that they are actively listening to trade offers on all players.

However, in the meantime, the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays have linked up in an MLB trade.

Rangers Acquire Adam Macko for Josh Smith

In a player-swap deal, the Texas Rangers are acquiring southpaw reliever Adam Macko in exchange for utilityman Josh Smith.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring utilityman Josh Smith from the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. First on the news was [Evan Grant].”

Update: The Blue Jays are also receiving Josh Stephan in the trade.

The Toronto Blue Jays recently optioned Adam Macko, but he has pitched 22.1 MLB innings this season and has posted an ERA of 4.91 in that time span with 23 strikeouts.

Adam Macko, 25, is still a rookie in MLB, as the innings he’s pitched in 2026 are the first sample size of MLB action in his career. He’s from Bratislava, Slovakia.

Update: Macko has since been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock following the trade to Texas.

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Looking at Josh Smith with the Rangers

Josh Smith has spent his entire 5-year MLB career with the Texas Rangers, but he is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Over 45 games played this season, Smith is batting .213 with a -0.6 bWAR, one home run, 29 total hits, and 8 RBI. His OPS+ is 68.

Across 1562 total MLB ABs, Smith is a career .234 hitter with 32 home runs, 69 doubles, and a lifetime OPS+ of 94.

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