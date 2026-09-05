Rangers Announce Corey Seager Move During Rays Series

The Texas Rangers are fighting for their postseason lives right now, sitting three games behind the Houston Astros for the American League West division.

Texas is currently in a tough series with the Tampa Bay Rays, splitting the first two games of the four-game matchup. The Rangers took the first game with Tampa Bay 6-0, but they dropped last night’s game 7-6.

Every game matters at this time of the year, with the Rangers on the edge of the margins when it comes to the wild-card race. For the year, Texas has a record of 70-72, but since the AL is weaker this season, they have a chance to get into the dance.

The Rangers showed a few years ago that once in the playoff bracket, anything can happen. This organization is only a couple of seasons removed from winning the World Series, and they will be trying to make it happen again.

Corey Seager Decision Revealed vs Rays

Ahead of the third game with Tampa Bay, the Rangers have revealed the lineup. Within this, shortstop Corey Seager will be hitting in the number two spot.

Rangers 9/5 J. Pederson DH

C. Seager SS

W. Langford LF

B. Nimmo RF

E. Duran 2B

J. Burger 1B

E. Carter CF

C. Freeman 3B

D. Jansen C J. deGrom SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 5, 2026

Seager has seen a down year by his standards, and it has directly contributed to the struggles of the Rangers. Overall, the slugger has hit .227 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .738 for the season.

The veteran has missed time due to injury, which has caused some problems. But the good news around Seager is that he is finally starting to look like his normal self, which could help propel the Rangers.

In September, Seager is hitting 333 over four games. And in August, the All-Star hit .284, showing real signs of life in his bat.

Can Rangers Sneak Into Playoffs?

Even with the improvement from Seager, the big question is whether the Rangers can get into the postseason. Manager Skip Schumaker has tried to keep the team steady, but he wants to see his guys play more small-ball at times, rather than just trying to mash each time at the plate.

“We have to make sure that we teach the right way to play baseball and to win games,” Schumaker said. “It’s nice to have the three-run home run. Trust me, I love those. But the reality is, pitching is way ahead of the hitting in the game right now. So we have to find different ways to win, because, in my opinion, no one has figured out the hitting.

“If we can figure out how to win games on the margins, it’s better than hoping for a three-run homer.”

It could be an uphill climb for the Rangers to get in, but the division likely gives them the best chance. If they can put together a few quality series, the AL West could be within reach.

But only time will tell what happens to Texas.