Rangers Announce Jacob deGrom Move During Mariners Series

The Texas Rangers are getting ready for the finale of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners.

The two teams have split the first two games, making this contest today a rubber match. Texas has been trying to position itself for a playoff spot, with the team only a few games out.

For the year, the Rangers own a record of 72-74, sitting two games out of first place within the American League West division. Texas has been trying to play catch-up all year long, but to this point, they are still behind the eight ball.

With just a few weeks left to go in the regular season, it’s now put up or shut up time for the Rangers. Every game means just a little bit more, and every loss pushes them closer to missing the playoffs again.

So, this game against the Mariners is crucial for Texas, especially with Seattle struggling to find any consistency this year themselves. The Rangers will hope for the best in this contest, but they do feel confident entering the finale.

Jacob deGrom Decision Announced vs Mariners

Ahead of the game, the Rangers have dropped the lineup against the Mariners. Texas is hoping that this group is able to propel them to a series win.

On the mound for the Rangers will be starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, the ace of this rotation.

Rangers 9/10 J. Pederson DH

C. Seager SS

E. Duran 3B

B. Nimmo RF

W. Langford LF

E. Carter CF

J. Burger 1B

N. Lopez 2B

D. Jansen C J. deGrom SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 10, 2026

deGrom owns a 3.97 ERA over 29 starts this year for the Rangers. The veteran right-hander may not be the ace that he was a few seasons ago, but he is still capable of dominating out on the mound.

Against Seattle in July, deGrom went five innings, allowing one run and striking out four batters. deGrom will be looking for more of the same in this game.

Jacob deGrom Trade Rumors

During the trade deadline, it was reported that deGrom vetoed a trade to leave the Rangers. This move was met with all sorts of questions, especially since Texas wasn’t competitive at a high level.

It was revealed that the Atlanta Braves almost traded for the right-hander. And in a new piece from insider Mark Feinsand, Atlanta almost sent ace Spencer Strider back to the Rangers for deGrom.

“The Braves discussed sending Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause,” Feinsand wrote.

Just because deGrom blocked the deal at the trade deadline doesn’t mean that he won’t be traded over the offseason. The Rangers may try to get off his contract this winter, and doing so during the offseason could be much easier.

But for now, the right-hander will try to help the Rangers get into the playoffs in whatever way he can. Texas won the World Series a few years ago, and they will be looking to get back to being a contender if they can make it into the dance.